Optional or mandatory? When to have post-bariatric plastic surgery – 01/18/2022

If, on the one hand, those who undergo bariatric surgery tend to be satisfied with the great weight loss —which can reach 70% or more of the original excess weight—, on the other hand, sagging skin can be unpleasant. Some reconstructive plastic surgery may be necessary, but not mandatory.

“Post-bariatric plastic surgeries for patients who feel uncomfortable, with low self-esteem and other possible causes are welcome, but there is no obligation to perform them”, says Salustiano Gomes Pinho Pessoa, professor, plastic surgeon, regent of the Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery Service of the Walter Cantídio University Hospital, UFC (Federal University of Ceará) and director of the Department of Teaching and Accredited Services of the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery).

The volume of weight lost with bariatric surgery can occur in different degrees of sagging and excess skin in some areas of the body, such as the abdomen, arms, breasts and upper and lower limbs.

“Not every patient will need plastic surgery, but those who have a higher BMI (Body Mass Index) and those who have lost weight more quickly may need or choose to have skin removal surgeries”, explains surgeon Flávio Kreimer, professor of the Abdominal Surgery discipline and coordinator of the bariatric and metabolic surgery residency at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

Image: iStock

The most recommended reconstructive surgeries after bariatric surgery are:

abdominoplasty – because excess skin and sagging in the abdomen region can generate fungal infections and mobility difficulties;

because excess skin and sagging in the abdomen region can generate fungal infections and mobility difficulties; reparative mammoplasty – who may require the implantation of silicone prostheses;

who may require the implantation of silicone prostheses; liposuction ;

; body contour surgery ;

; face, arm, thigh and back, back and hip lift.

Waiting time and health up to date

According to doctors, post-bariatric plastic surgeries can be done when the expected weight loss goal is reached or when weight stabilization occurs. Generally, this wait can vary between 12 and 24 months.

This period is necessary because after bariatric surgery the body loses a series of proteins and nutrients due to rapid weight loss, and anemia is frequent, according to plastic surgeon Luiz Haroldo Pereira.

“On average, after a year, the body adapts to the new size of the stomach and the loss of nutrients and weight decreases. We have to balance this patient and replace the parts that are low. Only after stabilizing the body health that he can be released for plastic surgery, as long as authorized by the cardiologist and general practitioner, together with the plastic surgeon”, he explains.

However, emphasizes Professor Kreimer, from UFPE, some cases may require plastic surgery before weight stabilization, when excess skin and excess fat harm the mental and physical health of the individual with diaper rash, irritation and inflammatory dermatological processes.

In a scenario marked by blocks of self-confidence, self-acceptance and losses in social and even professional life caused by obesity, reconstructive plastic surgeries are a great ally in the self-esteem of patients who seek body reconstruction.

“Self-esteem and mental health improve a lot. Plastic surgery will help solve the problem of excess skin, but it is a delicate moment because the patient often imagines that they will have small marks and that it is a quick process, but it is something that requires patience. He needs to be aware that he will have big scars, but he will have a better body shape”, comments Pereira.

Therefore, monitoring with a multidisciplinary team, which includes professionals such as psychologists and nutritionists, among others, is important.

Surgery coverage

The coverage of reconstructive surgeries by health plans is provided for by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency). Reparative plastic surgeries are those performed with the aim of correcting deformities or defects —in the case of acquired or aggravated ones— whose primary objective is to reconstitute a part of the human body. It is different from cosmetic surgery, which is performed with the specific aim of changing something in appearance.

A few years ago, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) accepted a request that obliges health plans to cover post-bariatric plastic surgery.

The SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) covers plastic surgeries for patients who underwent bariatric surgery —such as abdominoplasty and mammoplasty with the provision of breast implants—, but normally due to the large occupation of public hospitals, this ends up not happening in practice.

“In some hospitals that already have plastic surgeries, access to this type of procedure is usually a little easier, for example in Rio de Janeiro, Hospital dos Servidores, Hospital de Ipanema, UERJ hospital, some places in São Paulo, Unifesp, Hospital das Clínicas, all have this type of plastic surgery service”, comments Luiz Haroldo Pereira.

Just to give you an idea, data from 2018 from the Ministry of Health show that 11,402 bariatric surgeries were performed in the SUS and 1,356 repair surgeries.