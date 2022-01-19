Osasco beats Fluminense and goes to the semis in the Women’s Volleyball Cup | volleyball

Osasco beat Fluminense and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Brasil Feminina de Vôlei. The São Paulo team played a close match, but ended up sealing the result by 3 sets to 0.

Tiffany was the highlight of the match for the Osasco team. For Fluminense, Lara commanded the team’s attack.

The match had to deal with rain. After the first set, the game was stopped for 16 minutes due to rain. The roof of the gym had a leak that dripped into the Fluminense loot area. The match only continued after the rain subsided.

In the first set, the Osasco team dominated completely. The São Paulo team won by 25 to 13. The attack worked very well with good performances by Tifanny and Rachael Adams.

The second set was extremely close. The break did better for the Fluminense team, which started dominating the period with Lara commanding the attack. The tricolor team even had the partial from 20 to 17 in their favor. However, with Tifanny and Fabiana in the attack and Carla catching unthinkable balls in the defense, the Osasco team turned the set. The stage ended in 25 to 23 for the São Paulo team, which opened two to zero.

The third stage also went hand in hand. The Fluminense team knew how to exploit Osasco’s mistakes and saw their attack being more effective. However, in the final points of the game, the tricolor team made many mistakes, including serving, and ended up not getting the result. Osasco won by 25 to 23.