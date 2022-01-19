‘Out, Bolsonaro’ and criticism of Guedes mark an act of servers

Slogans against Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and shouts of “Bolsonaro out” marked an empty act in which federal public servants demanded, this Tuesday (18), a salary increase of up to 28%.

In the afternoon, the protest gathered about 400 members from 50 categories of the federal civil service in front of the portfolio commanded by Guedes. In the morning, the protest took place in front of the Central Bank and gathered approximately 300 people. According to the organizers, it was not possible to gather more people because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The act is a reaction by federal servants to President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) promise to grant readjustments only to police categories, which are an important electoral base for the president. The categories that joined today’s demonstrations ask for replacement for the inflation accumulated since the last readjustments, in 2017 and 2019. In total, approximately 600,000 active servants would benefit.

Among the categories privileged by Bolsonaro in his forecast of increase, PF delegates have an initial salary of R$ 23,600, according to data from the Statistical Panel of Personnel of the Ministry of Economy. Agents can earn up to R$18,600. Road police officers have salaries that can reach R$ 16,500.

On the side of the protesters, the salary of Revenue auditors, who, at the beginning of their careers earn R$ 21 thousand, can reach R$ 30,3 thousand. Other elite categories are also among those asking for a raise, such as BC employees, who can earn from R$7,200 to R$27,300. And diplomats — who earn from R$ 19.1 thousand to R$ 27.3 thousand. The last readjustment for these classes was in 2019.

THE UOL asked Bolsonaro for a position on the acts, and awaits a response. The Economy Ministry and BC said they would not comment on the demonstrations. Vice President Hamilton Mourão said today that there is room in the 2022 Budget to grant an increase, but that the president “has not yet hit the hammer” on the promise to at least benefit the police.

‘We don’t want real gain, we just want to replace inflation’

Guedes was one of the main targets of the protesters Image: Weudson Ribeiro/UOL

Close to the BC, servers linked to Sinai (National Union of Central Bank Employees) shouted “out, Bolsonaro”. There were also images mocking Minister Guedes, who has already spoken out against any increase in civil servants on several occasions.

BC technician since 2004, Maria Auxiliadora Cavalaz, 48, told the UOL that the category had losses with inflation. “The servers need to recover the purchasing power of salaries. We deserve emergency replacement of losses, hence the requirement of a common readjustment for all”, he said.

The servant said that salary inequalities between categories are “a matter of fiscal health and equity. But we cannot put all the responsibility on workers’ shoulders, when the State shows itself to be incompetent in management.”

fabio beech, president of Sinal, criticized the “benefits” that the government offers to “groups that theoretically vote for Bolsonaro”.

We do not want real gain, only inflationary replacement. The server readjustment is always reversed in food, services, purchases, helping to boost the Brazilian economy.

Fabio Faiad, president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees)

‘We are not elite, but workers’

Employee of the Chamber of Deputies since 1999, helida Dias, 37, denies that there is an elitist character in today’s demonstrations.

Elite doesn’t go to the street to ask for fundamental rights. It’s a mistake. We are workers, and we are only asking that the government fulfill its promise to distribute the budgetary amount to all categories.

Hélida Dias, legislative analyst at the Chamber of Deputies

18.jan.2022 – Protesters call for salary readjustments in Brasilia Image: Weudson Ribeiro/UOL

Luiz Cláudio Nunes, professor in the nursing department at UFG, complained about the increase only to police officers.

“Readjustment for federal health workers is important because, during the pandemic, they are the ones who contribute to saving lives, risking their own lives. The government increasingly reinforces how much it devalues ​​science and health professionals. it’s just for your electoral base, security guards and federal police,” he said.

Deputy Reginaldo Alves (PT-MG) attributes to Guedes the responsibility for the current crisis between the categories. “The government has no dimension of the country, nor of democracy, nor of dialogue. They created space in the 2022 budget and did not make policies that could increase the minimum wage, for example,” he said.

He refers to the approval of the 2022 budget law, which allocates R$ 1.7 billion for salary increases to civil servants, whose text does not define who will benefit. The servers mobilized today argue that the readjustments should extend to all federal employees.

The president has until Friday (21) to sanction the Budget and decide where the amount of R$ 1.7 billion, initially promised to the PF, Depen and PRF, will be applied. The PT bench in the Chamber plans to summon Guedes and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, to provide clarifications.

strike risk

Servers must mobilize again on January 25th and 26th if their requests are not met. Internally, the possibility of a strike starting in February is also being evaluated.

“The mobilization starts now, but there is no end date. It only ends with the replacement of at least the inflationary losses, which already exceed 28%”, he said. Rudinei Marques, director of the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (phonocate).

The pressure for increases intensified at the end of 2021, when Bolsonaro signaled that he would give raises to categories linked to public security. There are about 45,000 federal police officers, federal highway police officers and penal agents.

The promise displeased Revenue officials, causing the handing over of 1,300 leadership positions in the agency since last month. Afterwards, the movement spread to employees of other bodies, such as the BC.

the president of Condsef (Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service), Sérgio da Silva, said that civil servants will harden the movement if they do not have a response from the government. “Give us an answer, otherwise you won’t swallow the biggest strike that the civil service has ever done in Brazil,” he said.

What do servers want?

All categories advocate salary increases in general. But the details vary. BC officials ask, according to Faiad:

Readjustment of 26.3%, in addition to restructuring the careers of analysts and technicians at the agency;

Change in the pension plan of Central Bank employees;

Recognition of activities as State activities.

The other categories ask for:

Federal police officers and Depen employees: restructuring of careers, with salary readjustment without defined percentage;

Judiciary: readjustment of 28%, which represents the losses with inflation since 2017;

Diplomats and other categories: increase due to the inflation accumulated in the Bolsonaro government, since 2019, of 19.99%;

Federal Revenue: regulation of the category’s efficiency bonus and recomposition of budget cuts.

Bolsonaro causes division among workers, say lawmakers

In the assessment of Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), the salary of public servants must be compatible with the reality of the country. Therefore, there would be no room for increases in a pandemic year, when unemployment and hunger levels reach record levels.

“When the government promises to increase one category at the expense of another, it causes divisions among the servers themselves”, he says. “On the other hand, it is impertinent for public servants to ask for a raise at a time of a pandemic”.

In the assessment of federal deputy Professor Israel (PV-DF), the act of civil servants is a response to the Planalto’s “irresponsible” policies. “The government takes the money from the middle class, from public servants, and applies it to amendments [parlamentares] without using any criteria. It is a government that makes incorrect investment choices. The president takes willful actions without listening to his own team,” he said.

For the leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, Alex Manente (SP), this is not the best time to respond to the demands.

“All categories need appreciation. But it is inappropriate, at the current moment, when Brazil is going through several difficulties, to talk about a total readjustment for the civil service. We need to recover the economy, make it capable of generating a chain of development and, from there, give salary readjustments”, he said.

Guedes is against any increase

Guedes, has been trying to convince Bolsonaro to back off from his promise to privilege police officers in the readjustment plan, as government interlocutors reported to the newspaper. UOL.

The position of parliamentarians converges with that of members of the government itself, who say they believe that a general strike would mean greater damage to the government than the failure to fulfill the promise the president made to his base in the PF.

“The suggestion is that no federal servant has a salary readjustment this year”, said a government congressman. “The president has the best of intentions, but if he gives in, he will be pressured to give it to everyone else.”