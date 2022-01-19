Outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting in Guaratuba were caused by a new virus, norovirus

The Municipal Health Department received last Thursday (13) the results of samples sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Paraná (Lacen-PR) in the first week of January due to the increase in the care of people with diarrhea and vomiting. .

The result was that the virus was caused by the norovirus. The investigation was carried out through the Epidemiological Surveillance System that collected the stool samples from the patients at the Municipal Emergency Room and at the Municipal Hospital, which were sent to the 1st Regional Health Department and, later, to Lacen-PR.

Norovirus is highly transmissible, it caused an outbreak in October 2021 in several cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the doctor Edilson Rodrigues Junior, from the Municipal Health Department, the virus causes viral gastroenteritis and symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Some people may have a fever with chills, headache and tiredness.

In general, symptoms appear between 1 and 2 days after exposure to the virus, but can occur on the same day.

Prevention – The main route of transmission is unsafe drinking water, contaminated food handled by infected people. It is able to stay on objects and surfaces touched by the infected person. To contain transmission, the main guideline is not to drink water that is unsuitable for consumption, in addition to maintaining hygiene care such as proper hand washing before meals or after using the bathroom.

Norovirus – According to Fiocruz, unlike other viruses that cause gastroenteritis (such as rotavirus), norovirus is easily transmitted from person to person.

There is still no vaccine for this virus because of the rapid evolution by mutation.