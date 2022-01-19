Palmeiras: Chelsea follows a fast of victories and Tuchel’s statement stirs Palmeiras fans

THE palm trees continues the preparation focused on his participation in the Club World Cup, which generates a lot of expectation in the fans and also behind the scenes, but knowing the importance of arriving in Qatar more focused and having a better performance than in the last 2 participations. The team led by Abel Ferreira is more mature and received 5 reinforcements, which can be used.

Unlike Verdão, the Chelsea, champion of the last edition of the UEFA Champions League, 2022 has had a very busy start to 2022 and an extremely busy calendar. In addition to the weekly Premier League and local cup matches, the English will still have the FIFA world competition dispute in February, in the United Arab Emirates.

Even knowing that they can lift several mugs, the Blues turned on the ‘warning sign’ at the club due to the physical and mental exhaustion of the athletes. Last Tuesday (18), for example, Thomas Tuchel’s team was nothing more than a 1-1 draw with Brighton, away from home, in the Premier League, a result that was not well regarded, because there are 4 games without a win.

“They really need [de folga na quarta e na quinta-feira]. It’s been that way since November, we’re a team that plays and plays and plays. We need to disconnect, that’s my feeling. We need to give the players two days off. There is no other solution. We were mentally tired and physically tired”, said the German coach.

It is worth remembering that in addition to calendar issues, which do not allow for an ideal rest period, the English giant experienced a whirlwind of emotions with the crisis involving striker Lukaku, who publicly criticized Tuchel and recalled the times at Inter Milan, who joined the COVID-19 cases in the squad and the serious injuries of Ben Chilwell and Reece James.