Palmeiras get excited about Chelsea’s bad phase before the World Cup

Palmeiras fans were excited about Chelsea’s new stumbling block in the Premier League. With an eye on the FIFA Club World Cup, the Palmeiras were thrilled with the draw between the English and Brighton, today (18), away from home.
The euphoria alviverde is due to Chelsea’s bad moment in the national competition. Thomas Tuchel’s team has not won in four games, has 12 points less than leaders Manchester City and one game more.
The fans, then, projected a possible clash between Palmeiras and Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, and believe in the triumph of Abel Ferreira’s team.
There are even fans “afraid of what Palmeiras will do” with the English team in an eventual final.
Palmeiras and Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup in the semifinals. The São Paulo club will face the winner of the confrontation between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico. The English team faces Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, or Al-Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, or AS Pirae, from Tahiti.