Palmeiras get excited about Chelsea’s bad phase before the World Cup

Palmeiras fans were excited about Chelsea’s new stumbling block in the Premier League. With an eye on the FIFA Club World Cup, the Palmeiras were thrilled with the draw between the English and Brighton, today (18), away from home.

The euphoria alviverde is due to Chelsea’s bad moment in the national competition. Thomas Tuchel’s team has not won in four games, has 12 points less than leaders Manchester City and one game more.

The fans, then, projected a possible clash between Palmeiras and Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, and believe in the triumph of Abel Ferreira’s team.

God have mercy on Chelsea because Palmeiras won’t have — bia ??? (@biadornelass) January 18, 2022

I’m just about to experience a beginning of the year in which Santos will hand over the cup to Palmeiras and Chelsea will hand over the World Cup exist is a burden — coltrin (@davicoltrin) January 18, 2022

Palmeiras, with their way of playing, will have a lot of chance to surprise Chelsea. — D. (@98nort) January 18, 2022

There are even fans “afraid of what Palmeiras will do” with the English team in an eventual final.

I’m afraid what the big palms will do with my chelsea in the world — k. (@uschelse) January 18, 2022

Congratulations, @Palmeiras for the world title. It’s official, Chelsea will be able to end the joke and the little song. — Guilherme Calvano (@guicalvano) January 18, 2022

The Palmeiras team will tear apart this baked Chelsea — Gabriel. (@Gabriel167) January 18, 2022

Palmeiras and Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup in the semifinals. The São Paulo club will face the winner of the confrontation between Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Monterrey, from Mexico. The English team faces Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, or Al-Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, or AS Pirae, from Tahiti.