Palmeiras insists on Alario, but Bayer resists in search of a replacement

Palmeiras still hasn’t given up on hiring a striker for the team. Even after Bayer Leverkusen’s negative response to the club’s first attacks by Lucas Alario, Verdão remains interested in the player. However, the German team plays hard.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The idea of ​​the Germans is to guarantee the hiring of a number nine equal to the Argentine, capable of replacing him in the team. This, however, is difficult and, until he gets this piece, Alario’s departure is considered very unlikely.

Palmeiras, in turn, continues to monitor the player’s situation. Interested in the athlete, Verdão has the advantage of the situation with the Argentine, who liked the alviverde proposal. In addition, a conversation with Abel Ferreira encouraged the striker.

For the Club World Cup, the arrival of a player for the position is unlikely, due to the proximity of the deadline for registration of players in the competition. However, the reinforcement would be able to play for the Greatest National Champion for the rest of the season.

With the expectation of having the centre-forward, Verdão offered Bayer Leverkusen a loan proposal for a year. After meetings held last week, the clubs were unable to reach a consensus.

In the conversations, Alviverde met the demands of the German board, that is, money was not the reason for the obstacle. The lack of a substitute, yes, prevented the positive outcome.

Alario is 29 years old and has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2017.

Fans joke about Chelsea’s bad form on the eve of the World Cup; check out Check out which Palmeiras players were out of Copinha 2022 Summary: All about Palmeiras’ classification in the quarterfinals of Copinha Check out fans’ reactions after Alviverde’s classification in Copinha Performances: Palmeiras vs Internacional – Copinha 2022

READ MORE