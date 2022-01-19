Palmeiras x Santos in the under-15 is interrupted after confusion with fans

A riot at the Doménio Paolo Metidieri stadium, in Votorantim (SP), marked the under-15 match between Palmeiras and Santos, which took place this afternoon and is valid for the quarterfinals of the Votorantim Cup.

Around the 32nd minute of the 2nd half, when the derby was 2-1 for the team from the coast of São Paulo, the game was stopped by the referee (watch below).

The reason? Some Palmeiras fans even knocked down one of the venue’s gates and invaded the sector intended for the Santos public.

In the midst of the beginning of confusion, the Military Police took action and curbed the attitude of the people of Palmeiras. The authorities even used pepper spray to ward off the invaders.

Shortly after, it was the turn of some Santos fans to argue with the police. The match, which would have its final whistle in the 35th minute, was interrupted once and for all by the referee, who communicated the fact to the coaches of both teams.

The decision came after the authorities informed the referee of the match that the game would be stopped “due to a technical failure in security”. This is because there would not be enough time to guarantee the integrity of those involved. Faced with this, Santos should advance to the semifinals of the tournament with a score of 2 to 1.

Watch the moment (from 1:21:00):