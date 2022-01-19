partnership may come to an end

The long-standing partnership between PlayStation and Call of Duty is set to come to an end following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. That way, PS5 and PS4-exclusive temporary modes can now appear only on Xbox Series and Xbox One — as well as XP bonuses and other perks.

As negotiations will only be finalized in fiscal 2023 (between July 2022 and June 2023), Vanguard would be the last franchise to feature exclusive content on Sony consoles. In the latest edition of the shooter, those who play on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 have the following advantages:

Five tier jumps in the Battle Pass;

Exclusive events with double XP monthly;

Combat Packs for PS Plus members;

PlayStation players when playing in a group — even across other platforms — receive bonus XP on weapons;

Two additional weapon slots upon reaching level 4;

The preference of PlayStation players for the Call of Duty franchise can be seen in recent figures released by Sony itself. On PS5, for example, Black Ops Cold War was the second most played game of 2021. Vanguard appears as one of the ten most downloaded by consumers last year.

Call of Duty and other Activision franchises could still come to PlayStation

Microsoft has already commented on the arrival of Activision games to platforms other than Xbox. According to a statement, the releases will continue, but the exclusive content will be from the American company. Check out!