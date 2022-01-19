Palmeiras’ board is still looking for a number nine after failing to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Lucas Alario. The hiring of a new striker is seen as a priority for the board this month, mainly due to the Club World Cup. Despite having hired Rafael Navarro, it is not seen as a solution to the problem. During live broadcast by the portal ‘UOL Sports‘ this Tuesday (18), journalists Danilo Lavieri and Isabela Valiero talked about the team’s search for a striker.

“At the end of last year, Palmeiras talked to Alario and heard that he did not want to return to South America. Now, he opened talks again and the player agreed to return, but there was no agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. The Germans invested heavily in hiring him and didn’t want to get rid of him anyway. So, they ended the negotiations, at least provisionally. Palmeiras still has a hope that they can talk in the middle of the year“.

“The truth is that, for the Club World Cup, it is very difficult for Palmeiras to have a new number 9 in their sights to be hired. There’s Taty Castellanos, but it’s a question similar to Alario’s, because the player wants to play for Verdão, but the team would need to come to an agreement with New York City FC.“, declared Danilo Lavieri.

THE journalist also stated that the market for strikers is down and, because of that, as the values ​​have been rising: “This 9 jersey market has very low supply and very high demand. So, any wooden leg is worth millions of euros, and Palmeiras is right to not pay millions of euros for any wooden leg just to calm the crowd. Even because, if it had depended on the fans, the club would not have kept the base that was two-time Libertadores champion, it would not have kept Anderson Barros, it would have sent Deyverson away“.

“Despite all this, we are here in January talking about how Palmeiras is planning for the Club World Cup, that is, the crowd is very emotional, while the board is very right, logical and will need to balance between the two sides in time to make a decision about it“, concluded.