Pedro Scooby praises Luana Piovani and says the bond is ‘eternal’

Surfer Pedro Scooby spoke about his ex-wife, Luana Piovani, inside “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In a relaxed conversation with his cabinmates Paulo André and Douglas Silva, he minimized the intrigues with the presenter.

Luana has that way of her on the internet, but I talk to her normally, I go to her normal house. Scooby

Sometimes she talks a few things on the internet and the crowd creates a world. She plays with it there, it’s like a circus and she owns the circus. And the crowd creates a world around it, like there’s a war between me and her, and it’s nothing like that. Pedro Scooby

The participant also said that the presenter knew about her entry into the reality show, and that the dynamics of joint custody of her children were resolved before the program began.

“Stay with Cíntia for a while [Dicker, esposa atual de Scooby], a little with Luana. She said it’s ok, she’s calm with Cíntia, super comfortable”, he said.

In a comic video published in the stories, Luana Piovani said that she learned from a journalist that her ex-husband would be confined to the reality show. She even promised not to watch the BBB during Scooby’s participation.

The brother also praised his partner’s relationship with the children, saying that there is a “reciprocal love” between them, despite the children being the result of another relationship. His way of talking about Luana was also positive.

eternal bond

“My bond with Luana will be eternal. She is not my ex-wife, she is the mother of my children, and she will forever be the mother of my children”, he acknowledged.

If one day she needs it, I’ll have to be there to care, to support, to protect. Pedro Scooby

Pedro had already said, on opening night, that he told his ex that he would participate in the program. “I had to tell her, she is the mother of my three children.” Today, in the conversation with the brothers, he still praised Piovani’s current boyfriend, Lucas Bitencourt.

“I admire the guy a lot, he’s a damn polite guy, good people, he gives the greatest affection to the children. He travels with her and I’m at peace, he’s a good guy”, he praised.