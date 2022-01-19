Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on record and Portuguese thanks: ‘It’s impossible not to get emotional’

In addition to receiving the special award for the top scorer of national teams in the history of the Fifa The Best, held last Monday, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo had another reason to rejoice. the attacker of Manchester United received a message this Tuesday and said he was touched by the video of Skin congratulating you on your achievement.

“When Pelé speaks, the world listens. It’s impossible not to be moved when such an incredible person shows all his respect and admiration for me. An eternal hero, a myth for all generations and a true legend of the sport. He wisely said that we are all on the same team: the football team! Thank you, Pele! I hope to see you very soon, so that we can smile together and talk about this game we love”, wrote Cristiano Ronaldo on his social networks.

Pele has never hidden the admiration he has for the Portuguese star, praising him many times. And, as he has done with other current big names, the King of Football used his social networks to send a message of congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already scored 115 times for the Portugal national team, this time on video.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, it is a great satisfaction to be here, in Brazil, to congratulate you for everything you have done in sports and everything you have done in football, especially. We are from the same team, of course: football. years that we have crossed the world, I didn’t have the opportunity to hug you in person, because we never stopped. But here goes, with all my heart, my congratulations to you and I hope that one of these days we can see each other and I can give you a hug personally. Cristiano Ronaldo, good luck and until next time”, said Pelé.

In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele also used social media to congratulate Robert Lewandowski, from Bayer Munich, and Alexia Putellas, from Barcelona, ​​for winning The Best award, organized by FIFA and aimed at the best players in the world this season. The King of Football celebrated, shared photos of the duo on his Instagram and stated that “when you are on the field, the sport always looks more beautiful”.

“Congratulations to the two winners of The Best FIFA award, Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas. When you’re on the pitch, the sport always looks better,” wrote Pele.

In another post on Instagram, Pele lamented the death of former winger Francisco Gento, idol and multi-champion for Real Madrid. A member of the historic team of the Merengues in the 1960s, alongside Puskas and Di Stefano, the Spaniard died at the age of 88 in Madrid. He was the only player to win the European Cup six times (now the European Champions League) and played for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1971.

“Paco Gento is yet another football genius who says goodbye to us. The greatest European champion to date. I was still a boy when we faced him and other Real Madrid legends at the Santiago Bernabeu on a European tour. nostalgia and passion for football, which are even more alive today. I leave here my feelings of affection to all friends and family”, said Pelé.