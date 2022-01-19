Petrobras is investigated for abusive increase in fuel prices

Investigation will be carried out by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense;

Gasoline had 16 readjustments in 2021, totaling an increase of 46%;

If found guilty, the company must pay a fine.

In 2021 alone, the average price of gasoline rose 46%. Because of this, Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) is opening two investigations to investigate Petrobras for abuse when it comes to readjusting its prices.

According to the organization’s president, Alexandre Cordeiro, the investigation was opened based on documents and news published about the sequential readjustments practiced by the oil company.

According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), gasoline started the year costing R$ 4.60 at the pump. In December, the national average value was already R$ 6.67.

Diesel had a similar increase, going from R$3.60 at the beginning of the year to an average of R$5.30 in December. A rise of 47%.

In all, Petrobras carried out 16 adjustments in the price of gasoline, five of which were reductions. Diesel, on the other hand, underwent 12 readjustments, three of which were reductions.

Cade believes that the oil company may have used its market power, since it is the company that dominates the national market, to practice abusive readjustments.

If there is sufficient evidence of the practice, Petrobras may be fined by the Council.

Petrobras is also investigated for the increase in the price of gas supply

Cade is also investigating the oil company for the increase in natural gas.

In December, with the expiration of contracts for the supply of piped natural gas to several states, such as Alagoas, Bahia, Sergipe and Rio de Janeiro, the distribution companies and state legislative assemblies filed precautionary measures with CADE.

At the time, Petrobras wanted to increase the value of the gas supply by 200%, but after negotiations the rate dropped to 100% and finally 50%.

At the time, Petrobras wanted to increase the value of the gas supply by 200%, but after negotiations the rate dropped to 100% and finally 50%.

According to the oil company, the increase was caused by the rise in the prices of a barrel of oil and the dollar.