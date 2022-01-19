Petrobras reaches pre-salt production record in 2021 – News

Petrobras reached an annual pre-salt production record in 2021, reaching 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). This volume corresponds to 70% of the company’s total production, which was 2.77 million boed last year.

The previous record was in 2020, when it reached the mark of 1.86 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing 66% of the company’s total production.

According to the company, production in the pre-salt is growing rapidly, and the record set in 2021 “represents more than double the volume we produced in this layer five years ago.

With the maintenance of the focus of its activities on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, Petrobras will continue to invest in accelerating the development of pre-salt fields, which have high productivity, greater resilience to low oil prices and more carbon efficiency. generating competitive oil in the transition to a low carbon economy”.

Petrobras will invest US$ 57 billion in the 2022-26 Strategic Plan in the Exploration and Production segment, with 67% of this total in the pre-salt layer, which will receive 12 of the 15 new platforms scheduled to start operating in this period. Pre-salt production is expected to account for 79% of the company’s total production in 2026.