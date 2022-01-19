PetroRio has the biggest increase and Locaweb has the biggest drop on the day

The shares of the company PetroRio had the highest appreciation this Tuesday (18) among the companies present in the Ibovespa (the main index of the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange). The company Locaweb was the one that suffered the most losses during the day’s session. At the end of the text, check the stocks that appreciated the most and those that suffered the greatest devaluation.

The ranking takes into account the highest highs and lows of the index only – it does not include stocks that are not present in it, but that are traded on B3.

PetroRio (PRIO3) shares rose 4.82%, trading at R$23.92. The shares of the company Locaweb (LWSA3) had a daily drop of 10.61%, with shares quoted at R$ 7.67.

This Tuesday, the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, closed at 106,667.66 points, changing +0.28% in relation to the previous day.

Check out the stocks that rose the most this Tuesday:

PetroRio: 4.82% Cogna: 3.69% Gerdau: 3.4% BB Security: 3.25% Yduqs: 2.94%

Check out the stocks that fell the most this Tuesday:

Locaweb: -10.61% Inter Bank (units): -10.43% Banco Inter (preferred): -8.96% Espadrilles: -7.88% BRF: -5.78%

