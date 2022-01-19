PF has until January 28 to take Bolsonaro’s testimony about leak of confidential investigation

The deadline was established by a dispatch from Minister Alexandre de Moraes; President released confidential investigation data during a live broadcast

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), who was also on the live, is the subject of the investigation.



THE Federal police has until January 28 to take a statement from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the leak of the confidential investigation that investigates a hacker attack on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The deadline was established by an order from the Minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. On July 29, 2021, the president released, during a live broadcast on his social networks, the entirety of a confidential investigation by the PF regarding a hacker invasion of TSE systems during the 2018 elections. According to the Court , the fact that the invaders had access to source codes did not change the electoral process, since there was no change in the electronic voting machines.

At the time of the leak carried out by the Chief Executive, the investigation was not yet completed. the deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), who was also on the live, is another target of the investigation. Congressman and PF delegate at the time Victor Neves Feitosa Campos, who was responsible for the investigation into the attack on the TSE, have already testified – the delegate is suspected of having made the leak to Bolsonaro and was removed from the investigation, also by determination. of Moraes. The magistrate wants to understand how the president had access to these confidential data and why they were released by Bolsonaro.

