PF has until the 28th to take Bolsonaro’s testimony about the leak of confidential data | Politics

The deadline was set by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of an inquiry into the disclosure of confidential data from an investigation into an attack on the Superior Electoral Court system. Last year, Moraes gave the PF 60 days to testify the president.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The information was initially published by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo” and then confirmed by TV Globo.

In August of last year, Bolsonaro posted on social media the link with the full text of a confidential PF inquiry that investigates an attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018. According to the inquiry, a hacker had access to the source code of the polls, but without any consequences, because this does not allow any change in the vote.

1 of 1 President Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with a radio in January 2022 — Photo: Reproduction President Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with a radio in January 2022 — Photo: Reproduction

The inquiry, the content of which was disclosed by the president, has not yet been concluded by the PF. By law, public servants have an obligation to protect confidential information.

Bolsonaro was subpoenaed to testify in person. This should be one of the last steps in the investigation. The PF has already heard deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), who had access to the material and participated in the live with Bolsonaro. The delegate who was in charge of the investigation into the attack on the TSE has also been heard.

PF summons Bolsonaro to testify about leak of secret investigation that investigates attack on TSE

The information from the investigation was distorted by Bolsonaro and the deputy, and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

Then, Jair Bolsonaro published the entire investigation on social media, which until then had been confidential. Hours after the broadcast, the TSE released a response to clarify that the improper access to court systems did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.

This is because, explained the court, the source code of the programs used undergoes successive verifications and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation and that nothing abnormal has occurred.