Pfizer’s antiviral pill is effective against Omicron variant of coronavirus, says drugmaker

Pharmacist points out that oral therapy against Covid-19 can be an important tool to beat the pandemic

EFE/Justin Lane/Archive Antiviral was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths with patients at high risk for disease worsening



the pharmaceutical pfizer announced this Wednesday, the 18th, that its pill antiviral oral against Covid-19, call of paxlovid, is effective against the variant omicron. The drug is indicated for adults and children from 12 years of age who have contracted Covid-19 and are at high risk of progression to severe cases. In Pfizer’s clinical trials, the antiviral was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths with patients at high risk of serious illness. One of three studies carried out by the company shows that nirmatrelvir, the drug’s active ingredient, inhibited Mpro – an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate – in several variants of concern, including Ômicron.

“These data suggest that our oral therapy against Covid-19 could be an important and effective tool in our ongoing battle against this devastating virus and current variants of concern, including the highly transmissible Omicron,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer, pharmaceutical. The three surveys have not yet been published in scientific journals or peer-reviewed. The drug has already been approved for use in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.