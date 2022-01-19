Pilar escapes Solano and marries Samuel

In In the Emperor’s Time, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will not only meet, but will marry Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the middle of the Paraguayan War. She will escape Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) with the help of Elisa (Lana Rhodes), who will also give her the identity of the general’s “Brazilian friend” – none other than Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

The doctor will be captured by enemy troops and will awaken the desire of the Paraguayan president in the plot. Caught in the act when trying to grab her, he will still knock her down with a slap in the face so as not to raise even more suspicion in the eyes of his lover.

In the scenes that will be shown on January 24 in In the Emperor’s Time, Elisa will find a way to get Pilar away from her companion. “Solano is obsessed, this is not going to end well. I’m going to have to get rid of you,” the Brit said.

Elisa will take advantage of a Brazilian offensive to cut Pilar’s hair and disguise her as one of the soldiers being held as prisoners of war in the Humaitá fortress. “I’m doing this for me, no, for you. Go!” the woman will order.

It won’t take long for Pilar to come face to face with Samuel, as the Caxias battalion (Jackson Antunes) will be responsible for invading the fortification and forcing the opponents to retreat. Samuel will come next to help rescue the wounded and will be shocked to see a familiar face on the battlefield in In the Emperor’s Time.

Samuel will be surprised at what he sees. Then, Pilar will explain that she volunteered to help Ana Néri (Cyria Coentro) on a humanitarian mission in the hope of finding him again.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will still leave you speechless when she opens her suitcase and shows that, amid stethoscopes and other work tools, she also brought her wedding dress to the armed conflict in In the Emperor’s Time.

Samuel won’t even have anywhere to run, since Caxias himself will release him for a few days to solve the wedding procedures. The Marquis will say that thanks to his efforts, and the maps he made aboard a steam balloon, Brazil is very close to victory.

