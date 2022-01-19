Pita Taufatofua: ‘grey from Tonga’ has already raised BRL 1.8 million in donations for the country | World

Pita Taufatofua, Olympic athlete who is better known as “smeared from Tonga”, has already raised over 450 thousand Australian dollars (over R$ 1.8 million) in donations for its country, a small island kingdom in the middle of the Pacific Ocean that was ravaged by a volcano on Saturday (15).

Taufatofua, who competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 Winter Games, is a UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) ambassador for the Pacific and has not heard from his father since the eruption.

He has posted photos and information about the destruction caused by the eruption on his social media and created a fundraising campaign.

In one of the images, the UNICEF ambassador who celebrates sending aid to his country: “Happy to say that this morning we were able to get the first load of needed supplies” (see image above).

But planes carrying humanitarian aid have not yet been able to leave Australia and New Zealand for Tonga, as the runway at the country's main airport is covered in ash.

But planes carrying humanitarian aid have not yet been able to leave Australia and New Zealand for Tonga, as the runway at the country’s main airport is covered in ash. (see more below).

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’Apai submarine volcano caused a trail of destruction not only in Tonga, with deaths in the country and even in Peru, on the other side of the Pacific, and a tsunami that generated an alert from Japan to the United States and hit to Alaska.

“I’m hoping and praying that my father is all right,” Taufatofua, who is in Brisbane, Australia, told France Presse news agency. The telephone connection from tonga was re-established this Wednesday (19), but the country must be without internet connection for a month.

Tonga is an archipelago in Oceania that has about 100,000 inhabitants and is made up of 176 islands in the South Pacific. (see map below). The main island is Tongatapu, home to the capital Nuku’alofa, which has about 23,000 inhabitants.

The athlete said his father traveled to Tongatapu days before the volcano erupted. "He had just been appointed governor of Ha'Apai, so he had to return to Tongatapu for the opening of Parliament."

The athlete said his father traveled to Tongatapu days before the volcano erupted. “He had just been appointed governor of Ha’Apai, so he had to return to Tongatapu for the opening of Parliament.”

He said that the huge ash cloud caused by the volcano prevented his father’s return to Ha’Apai and he was protecting the family’s seaside home in Tongatapu when the tsunami struck.

See in the video below images that show the destruction caused in tonga by the eruption:

Satellite images show destruction caused by volcano in Tonga; see before and after

recovery attempt

Tonga is trying to speed up the cleaning of the country’s main airport on Wednesday, removing ash on the runway to allow humanitarian aid to arrive in the country.

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’Apai volcano spewed a 30 km high plume of smoke, which was captured by satellites and released ash, gas and acid rain over large areas of the Pacific.

The Tonga government says sea levels have risen “up to 15 meters” due to the tsunami and has confirmed the deaths of three people so far: Angela Glover, a 50-year-old Brit who ran an animal protection NGO; a 65-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

The government called the eruption an “unprecedented disaster” and says the balance of damage is hampered by the archipelago’s breakdown in communications (an undersea cable has broken and repairs could take at least four weeks).

Airplanes ready for help

Australia and New Zealand have military planes ready to send emergency supplies to Tonga but are still unable to fly due to the buildup of volcanic ash on the main island as it could put the aircraft at risk.

A layer of 5 to 10 centimeters of ash has accumulated on the runway at Tongatapu airport, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), but the organization is confident it can be cleaned up soon.

“We thought that [o aeroporto] it would have been operational yesterday, but it hasn’t been completely cleaned up because more ash is falling,” said Jonathan Veitch, the UN disaster coordinator. “They are cleaning at a rate of 100 to 200 meters a day. That means they must finish today.”

An Australian ship with emergency aid is due to depart soon for Tonga, but the sea journey takes five days. Two New Zealand ships already left on Tuesday with rescue teams and water supplies and are expected to arrive in the archipelago on Friday.

Tonga has been largely isolated from the world since the eruption and relies on satellite phones to communicate with other countries. To make matters worse, the situation can continue like this for at least a month.

“US cable company SubCom says it will take at least four weeks to repair the Tonga patch cord,” the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Tonga government said that a village on Manga Island was completely flattened by the tsunami generated by the eruption and others have only a few houses standing.

He also said that he sent rescue teams to evacuate the inhabitants of the most affected areas and army ships with health professionals and supplies (water, food and tents).

In addition to causing two deaths in Peru, the force of the tsunami caused an oil spill in the South American country, with a patch of at least 18,000 m² that affects beaches, protected areas and marine fauna in the province of Callao (see video below).

Peru locks off beaches after oil spill blamed on strong tsunami waves in Tonga