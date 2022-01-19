Pitaya juice with orange to refresh and increase the health of the body

Juices are always a good way to cool off on hot days and strengthen your body’s health. The fruits and natural ingredients present in the juice preserve their properties in natura format. As the juice does not go on fire, all the benefits that each ingredient generates are preserved and can be absorbed by the body. A great way to improve your health and refresh yourself in the summer is to drink a tasty orange juice with pitaya.

Although little known by most Brazilians, pitaya is a very refreshing fruit full of liquid. Pitaya is also a very sweet fruit and ideal for nourishing the body. Orange juice is already traditional in the country and guarantees several benefits in addition to having a much appreciated flavor. Joining the two fruits, therefore, seems like a great idea.

Pitaya juice with orange: advantages

The advantages of this juice bring together a number of important factors. It provides:

More energy to the body;

Combats premature aging;

Helps hydrate the body;

Works as an immune tonic, boosting immunity;

Source of vitamins C, E and the B complex;

Decreases the occurrence of acne (blackheads and pimples);

Prevents diabetes;

It has bactericidal and fungicidal action;

Prevents various types of cancers;

among many other benefits.

How to prepare pitaya juice with orange

To prepare this juice you will need:

1 large pitaya or 2 small ones;

2 squeezed pear oranges;

1 liter of water;

Sweetener of your choice.

Just peel the pitaya and beat it together with the juice of the oranges, all mixed in water. Add ice and any sweetener of your choice. Although you can use sugar, honey or another product, the ideal is to drink the liquid without added sugars. Thus, the beneficial properties of the juice will be preserved. There are no contraindications for the drink, except in case of hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients.