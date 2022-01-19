Player probed by Grêmio can be free on the market

São Paulo is undergoing a process of reformulation, so much so that Orejuela, Bruno Alves and Martín Benítez exchanged the São Paulo team for the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul. And there is one more player connected to São Paulo who can come to Grêmio.

Vitor Bueno is training separately from his teammates and may terminate his contract in the next few days. The idea of ​​the Paulistas is to make a friendly termination, so that he can go play in another club and thus get rid of paying a high amount to the athlete.

Morumbi’s team faces financial problems and behind the scenes, they want to reduce the payroll and dismissing Vitor Bueno would help with that, since the athlete receives a high salary in the capital of São Paulo.

Can Vitor Bueno play for Grêmio?

The tricolor gaucho will no longer go to the market in search of players, who said that was the club’s vice president of football, Denis Abrahão. Still, he said that if a good market opportunity appeared, the club would be open to negotiation.

Vitor Bueno could play in Grêmio’s attack, which lost the injured Jhonata Robert, who will be out of the field for six months. So, it would be a player capable of fitting very well in this role, the real problem is the athlete’s salary that would need to be reduced in Porto Alegre.

Even so, if it really becomes free in the market, it is an interesting option for at least the management to evaluate the possibility of investment and to hire the player who has been in São Paulo for a few seasons.

Image: Publicity São Paulo