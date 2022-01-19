PlayStation 3 Games Appear on PS5’s PlayStation Now

PlayStation 3 games appear on the PS5 store and raises the question of Sony’s leak or error

Last weekend, some PS3 games appeared on the PS5’s PlayStation Store. The leak was revealed by Jordan Middler of the VGC portal, who showed some titles appearing on the PlayStation 5 store. The arrival of some titles could be a prediction that Sony wants to include some hit PS3 titles for the new generation of consoles.

PlayStation 5 players still cannot buy any of these titles in question, the ones shown being the games from the Dead or Alive and Prince of Persia franchises, even though they are available on the PSN service. Dead or Alive 5 is another title that should still be unavailable on the European PSN service.

Backward compatibility has always been something Sony has debated, with the inclusion of several titles in the PlayStation 4 store. The company wants to have a product to compete with Xbox Game Pass, which has been successful in recent years.

We can still assume that it may have been Sony’s mistake to include the games within the store. But it’s still possible with the service similar to Xbox Game Pass, where according to some investigations and Phil Spencer himself, head of Xbox, said it was something “inevitable”.

“I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want where they want to play them and give them a choice in how to build the library,” he said. “So when I hear other people doing things like Game Pass, or PC releases, it makes sense to me because I think it’s the right answer,” the Xbox boss revealed.

Uhhh. Not to panic anyone, but a PS3 game shouldn’t have a price when viewed on a PS5. Unless… pic.twitter.com/5CTACWGh7s — Jordan Middler (@JordanMiddler) January 16, 2022

According to Bloomberg, the service’s name will be codenamed Spartacus, which will allow players to access a catalog of PlayStation 4 games on PlayStation 5. According to rumors, the service will launch between March and May 2022, where you will combine the services of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now.