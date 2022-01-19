PlayStation subscription? Xbox Leader Says It’s “Inevitable”

THE Xbox division leader Phil Spencer says it’s “inevitable” that competing companies like PlayStation will launch their own version of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

In an interview with IGN, Spencer talked about the recent rumors about a PlayStation Plus revamp to offer multiple games at the same time to the service’s members.

“I don’t want to make it seem like we understand everything, but I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want to play, where they want to play and give them the choice of how they want to build their library, be transparent with them. about the plans in terms of initiatives on the PC or across generations,” noted Spencer.

The Xbox leader also added that he has plans for the company to “continue to innovate and compete” and that it is not about “creating something that no one else can create”, but rather reaching these spaces first.

“I think the right answer is to release great games, release them on PC, release them on consoles, release them on the ‘cloud’ and make them available from day one on subscription. And I hope that’s what the competitors will do,” said the executive.

