Pocah withdraws support for Linn da Quebrada: “Paper of a muggle”

The debut of Big Brother Brasil has controversies even before it starts. Pocah, a former participant of BBB21, declared that he withdrew the support he had given to Linns da Quebrada, confined to reality. The singer’s decision was due to having seen criticism during her confinement on the most watched reality show in the country. “I’ve already deleted my tweets making a fool of myself and I’ve already changed some fans at BBB. That’s because the program hasn’t even started,” Pocah reported.

Linn da Quebrada stated that Pocah had a “delusional self-esteem” and that when she was “not sleeping, she was doing shit” during the last issue. “The artists of this edition, Jaque [Karol Conká], Projota and Pocah, suffer a lot from this delusional self-esteem, right? Drowned in their own ego. They cannot look at themselves with detachment and self-criticism and they think they own the truth”, declared the artist.

“Pocah was not even mentioned in the frill. When he’s not sleeping he’s doing shit. And when she is criticized, she reacts in an arrogant, arrogant and inappropriate way. Another one of delusional self-esteem,” she wrote in one situation. “For me, Pocah died here. What the fuck was Lucas? Stay with Gil? Did he have to have made a request and made it official in a notary’s office?”, asked the BBB22 participant.

When questioned, Pocah explained the reason for withdrawing support. “It’s very easy to understand. Don’t be hypocrites. Saying you died for that person and you’re going to cheer for that person? I don’t care if people say I slept, I turned it into advertising. But I don’t have to cheer for a person who said I died for them. I didn’t say it for free. I was rooting, yes, but it doesn’t fit me anymore”, he pointed out.