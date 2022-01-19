POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 will be updated to MIUI 13 soon, leak suggests

As the leaks suggest, the developer may be about to release the update to MIUI 13 on POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3, smartphones launched in the first quarter of 2021 and are equipped with a powerful technical sheet, initially arriving with the MIUI 12 interface. Global version X3 Pro should receive the update package under build number V13.0.1.0.SJUMIXM, while POCO F3 users will receive build V13.0.1.0.SKHMIXM in the next few weeks.

As we reiterate time and time again, the update is always made available by the developer in batches, so some models receive the system before others, but based on Xiaomi’s track record it is highly likely that phones released in the last two years will receive MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Previously, the company detailed the features available in this new version of the software — which includes a performance gain of 25% — and listed the devices that will receive the company’s new interface in the coming months, however, not all devices were mentioned by Xiaomi and you have to wait for new pronouncements.

