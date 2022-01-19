Podemos bench rebels against Moro’s candidacy and threatens disaffiliation

Sergio Moro’s pre-candidacy opened a crisis in the federal bench of Podemos. In addition to the ex-judge’s individualistic profile – who makes decisions alone and has scheduled conversations considered to be hampered by allies – the party’s bench of federal deputies is pressing for him to migrate to União Brasil or to run for the Senate.

Of the eleven parliamentarians of the party, at least seven do not want Moro’s candidacy for the Presidency by Podemos. They claim that the majority campaign will decimate the federal bench. The reasons range from regional arrangements to the division of the 229 million electoral fund. Moro’s average performance in polls and his short television time also weigh in.

In view of this, federal deputies warned Moro and the party president, Renata Abreu, that they will withdraw if a solution is not found.

They advocate two paths:

In the first, Podemos once and for all blesses Moro’s candidacy for the Senate by Paraná – making this a decision of the party and not just of Álvaro Dias, who can also run for the seat.

In the second, the former judge joins União Brasil – fusion of PSL and DEM –, which has 1 billion in party funds. If he joins the UB, Podemos nominates President Renata Abreu as vice president on Moro’s ticket.

“It’s like putting the rattle on the cat’s tail. If Moro is all that, they come in with the vice president and release the benches for regional agreements,” said a deputy. Another parliamentarian heard by Capital Letter believes that maintaining regional agreements would be the only way out. “Podemos is a small party, with a small presidential candidate. The bench goes to zero”.

In the second, Moro went to the networks to deny any possibility of running for the Senate. “There are many people lying about my candidacy because they are afraid of my candidacy for the presidency, because it has the ability to break this polarization that does not interest any Brazilian,” he said in a video.

Differences in the States

Today, the Podemos bench is divided between Bolsonaristas (about 80% vote with the government) and Lulas: at least two deputies, Bacelar (BA) and Ricardo Teobaldo (PE) are close to the left in their states.

One of the states where Moro’s candidacy faces the most internal resistance is Bahia. There, deputy Bacelar, also state president of Podemos, forms the basis of Rui Costa’s (PT) government. In Rio, the leader Patrique Welber is secretary to Claudio Castro, who will support Bolsonaro. In Paraná, Diego Costa should leave Podemos to compose the Bolsonarista platform. In Mato Grosso, deputy José Medeiros, who is also a state leader, must leave the party to run for the Senate in a party allied with Bolsonaro.

In the Senate, however, Moro has support. “It is possible that some deputies do not want to because of regional agreements, but those who do not want to go with Sergio Moro can leave and, from there, the party closes the issue”, says Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (PR).