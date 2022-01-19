Police investigate leak of intimate video of Natália Deodato, from BBB 22 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media



The Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported this Wednesday (19) that it is investigating the leak and dissemination of an intimate video of model and nail designer Natália Deodato, a participant in the reality show Big Brother Brasil 22.

PC reported that it received the complaint on Tuesday night (18), at the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Belo Horizonte, and an investigative procedure was initiated to investigate the facts. “The team carries out surveys, based on the reports of the complaint, to identify the crime committed by the 39-year-old suspect,” the corporation said in a statement.

Through social networks, Natália’s team said that it is aware of the sharing of the video and that it will take appropriate measures. “Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family. This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all posts and also profiles you are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!” reads the post on Twitter.

It is important to remember that Law No. 13,718, of September 25, 2018, made it a crime to disclose scenes of sex, nudity or pornography without the victim’s consent. Those responsible for sharing can face up to 5 years in prison.