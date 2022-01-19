Popcorn compete in first immunity test

The first test of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) will take place today, and should define which (or which) participant will be immune from the first wall of the year. The broadcaster anticipated that the challenge will only be for the popcorn group.

Formed by “anonymous” or less famous influencers, the group is composed of Slovenia, Eliezer, Jessilane, Vinicius, Lucas, Luciano, Natália, Rodrigo, Bárbara and Laís. The cabins Maria, Brunna, Tiago, Paulo, Pedro, Naiara and Douglas should be left out of the game.

The race scheduled for tonight is sponsored by Americanas, as revealed in a spoiler on Boninho’s Twitter. “To warm up the game, Americanas will give us a hand today!”, said the director of the station.

The division between popcorn and cabins already happened at the time of entry: the anonymous visited the house in the morning, while the famous arrived only at night.

The decision made the public speculate about the plight of the second group. Some speculated that the Camarote will have a second test after the entry of the three participants who contracted covid-19: Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada.

The hypothesis was also raised that the trio will enter already immune, to compensate for the shorter time they will have to conquer the audience.