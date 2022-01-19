Popcorn disputes double immunity; learn more· TV news

The members of BBB22’s Pipoca compete for first endurance test of the season. Started this Tuesday (18), the activity will provide immunity on the next wall for the winning duo. Participants must hold cubes with products from a department store and cannot drop the objects for a period of time.

The anonymous formed the following pairs: Rodrigo Mussi and Eliezer Netto, Vinicius Fernandes (Vyni) and Natália Deodato, Luciano Estevan and Lucas Bissoli, Laís Caldas and Bárbara Heck, and Jessilane Alves and Eslovênia Marques.

After a siren, each pair needs to go to a conveyor belt with the objects and select four cubes. Then the duo returns to a base, where they need to put the pieces together and hold them.

When the timer ends, participants must keep the structure steady and cannot pick up the middle cubes, only the ones on the edges. The last pair to remain in the challenge will win the activity and earn immunity.

According to the schedule presented by Tadeu Schmidt, on Thursday (20), the members of the Camarote will also compete in an immunity test, in which two celebrities will receive the benefit. In addition, the entry of Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada is scheduled for this date – they tested positive for Covid-19 and, therefore, remain in quarantine.

On Friday (21), all the brothers will participate in a test, when the leader and angel of the week will be defined (in this cycle, he will be autoimmune).

On Sunday (23), the formation of a triple wall will take place. With the angel immunized, the leader will indicate a brother to the hot seat, and this confined will have the right to counterattack. Then the participants will vote for two people. The Bate e Volta competition will be disputed by the counter-attack nominee and the two most voted brothers in the house. The winner will be free of popular vote.

