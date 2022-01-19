Popcorn participants compete for immunity

The first test of the edition of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) will be held only with the participants of the Pipoca team. Presenter Tadeu Schmidt informed that the dispute will be of resistance and in doubles, with immunity.

“The test is only for the Pipocas. Make pairs, just you Pipocas”, informed Tadeu. Rodrigo chose Eliezer, Vyni and Natália, Luciano and Lucas Bissoli, Laís Caldas and Bárbara and Jessilane and Slovenia.

“Camarote is seated there enjoying in the living room and the Popcorns can walk to the provodromo”, continued the presenter. “I’ll talk to you in a little while,” he added.

The cabin team was suspicious for not being in the race and Tadeu explained that they could enjoy the moment alone. “Goodbye, see you tomorrow”, he said goodbye to the group.

According to the presenter, the winning duo will take R$ 10 thousand reais each in purchases. When the bell rings, two products will be displayed on the screen and a timer will be started. During this time, each pair must take four cubes, two of each product, climb on the platform and press the cubes in a row, to balance themselves. At the end of the timer, they will need to keep the cubes balanced until the bell rings again.

Between the end of time on the timer and the second bell ringing, participants cannot drop the cubes, cannot get off the platform and cannot touch a cube other than the one closest to them.

“It fell, it’s eliminated. It touched another cube that is not close to you, it is eliminated”, warned Tadeu. After the second signal, the pair must place the cubes on the ground and wait for the dynamics to start again.

The presenter also gave a tip to the participants: “I want to give you a tip: Putting your hands together, you put the products for everyone to see. Do you need to put your hands together so you don’t get eliminated? No, it’s just a matter of aesthetics.”