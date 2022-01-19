Popcorn unites and declares war on celebrities to put them on the wall · TV News

The entry of the Camarote group at BBB22 made Pipoca participants suspicious. This Tuesday (18), Rodrigo Mussi, Bárbara Heck, Laís Caldas and Eslovênia Marques – all from the anonymous group – debated the next wall and determined that they would vote for the famous. The administrator soon found it strange that they met before the reality show.

“Four there already know each other and are together. Brunna [Gonçalves] know Pedro [Scooby], Pedro is a good friend of Douglas [Silva], who already knows the [Tiago] Abravanel. So… They are friends among themselves”, Mussi opined. The brother also stated that if he wins the Leader’s Test, he will leave the celebrities at Xepa. “To not go to the wall, anything is worth”, agreed Laís.

The brothers also commented on Naiara Azevedo’s personality: “Yesterday I didn’t talk much, but today she was very loving. She even kissed me. And I like people like that, affectionate”, said Eslovênia.

“We don’t know what each one has lived through. It may be that people enter here in a somewhat defensive position, you know?”, pointed out Barbara.

Laís recalled the moment when the countrywoman got confused with the choice of rooms. Minutes after arriving at the house, Naiara asked to stay in a single bed, as she did not like to be disturbed during her sleep, and questioned which of them snored. “She even asked if there was a separate room for boys and girls,” said the doctor, indignantly.

