Prepare your pocket: CPUs and GPUs are expected to get even more expensive in 2022

One of the industry’s leading foundries will increase its prices by up to 20%

While 2020 and 2021 were already difficult years for anyone who needed to upgrade their PC or build a new system, 2022 promises to bring even higher prices. Foundry TSMC, one of the largest in the industry, announced this week that it will raise prices for manufacturing new chips by up to 20% over the next few months.

Among the company’s clients are names such as OMG and NVIDIA, which must pass on the increase in manufacturing costs directly to consumers. Added to the lack of products in stores and the speculation that the market has faced in recent years, this means that Dedicated processors and graphics cards are expected to become even more inaccessible.

The news comes at a time when TSMC reported it had record quarterly earnings of $6 billion, 16.4% higher than the numbers recorded in the same period last year. According to the company, the price increase is a result of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, which has impacted its ability to source raw materials.

TSMC attributes increase to logistical problems

The foundry also explains that, in addition to increasing the price of materials, the pandemic also brought logistical problems on a global scale that resulted in delays and increased freight. Another factor that may have contributed to the decision is the recent fire in the manufacturing plants of ASML, which provides many of the tools used by TSMC.



– Continues after advertising –

The main one affected should be AMD, which uses the foundry’s 7nm technologies and will soon have to fight with other manufacturers for spaces in the foundries of 5nm chips (for Zen 4 processors). At first, NVIDIA should be less affected by having done in the past large reserves that will guarantee the manufacture of the new line of RTX 40 series GPUs.

Another affected customer must be Apple, which agreed to pay TSMC more to ensure priority in manufacturing the new generation SoC A16 chip. The manufacturing price hike was announced weeks after NVIDIA claimed it predicted an increase in GPU supply for the second half of 2022 — which could still happen, accompanied by higher costs for consumers.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: PC Gamer Source: DigiTimes