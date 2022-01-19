President of Ponte Preta says Corinthians will assume debt for Ivan; board denies

Corinthians is close to announcing goalkeeper Ivan as their third reinforcement for the season. With the archer already approved in the exams and the details of signing his agreement, the president of Ponte Preta detailed the negotiation and admitted the transfer of a debt to the Parque São Jorge club.

Without hesitation, Marco Antônio Eberlin, president of the Campinas club, detailed the molds of the conversations by Ivan. The representative from Campinas denied that the agreement between the clubs is around 3 million euros, as has been speculated, but admitted the transfer of a debt from the club to Timão.

“These values ​​are personal between Corinthians and Ponte Preta, something more restricted, but it is far from the value you are saying. I can say that Ponte has a mutual to be honored. We will possibly transfer the debt to Corinthians, but it is far from what you are talking about. He is trained here at our base, he has great potential, but the time has come to leave, because I can’t compete with Corinthians in terms of salary. And because I have commitments to honor, but it’s very far from that value“, said the president in an interview with Radio Bandeirantes.

“It’s much less, much less. Perfectly (the value is actually between BRL 10 million and BRL 12 million), it’s closer to what you’re talking about now”, he emphasized shortly afterwards. At last week’s press conference, president Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted that the club was negotiating to acquire 50% of Ivan’s economic rights.

After the article was published, soccer director Roberto de Andrade said in a conversation with the Sports Gazette that Corinthians will not assume the debt. According to him, all the amount involved will be paid directly to Ponte Preta.

“He (President of Ponte) will not transfer any debt. We are buying the athlete from Ponte Preta, we will pay Ponte. What he will do with the money is not our problem. We can’t even pay third parties”, he said.

Asked about details of the debt to be transferred to the Parque São Jorge club, Marco Antônio was brief in saying that Ponte Preta would receive little money from Corinthians so that it could “transfer” the debt. The representative also highlighted the recent partnership between the two clubs that resulted in more than one loan of an athlete from Timão to the Campinas team – Fessin and Matheus Jesus, for example.

“It’s more or less something like that. We brought Corinthians players too, they gave us athletes. So it’s not that we’re going to receive anything, we have an attitude that Corinthians is creating with us, but this was already an agreement signed in the previous management and it’s up to me to honor the commitment“, he exposed.

“Perfectly (negotiation has been going on since last year). I’m just keeping my word and honoring what Ponte Preta committed to my predecessor and that, regardless of the board, it’s up to the current president to honor the commitment made. Given what the Bridge needed in previous years, I believe so (it’s a good deal). Ponte lived and lives financial difficulties, money was aborted here for the club to be oxygenated, but now it’s time to honor the commitment. If you ask me, today it is not, but in the past I believe it was,” he added shortly afterwards.

Editor’s Note: the article was updated at 4:47 pm, on January 18, with the statement by director Roberto de Andrade.

