President reveals current debt and says 2022 will be suffered

Santos president Andrés Rueda commented this Tuesday about the club’s current financial situation. Yesterday, the board announced that it had entered into an agreement with Barcelona and, with that, resolved the last of ten crucial pending issues that the team had with other clubs.

“At the beginning of the management, we listed the problems that would interfere in the club’s day to day. Any one of these ten problems could generate ‘transfer ban’ or account blocking. These are operations that had already gone to court, Santos had already appealed and lost. It was already in the execution phase. We set as our main goal to solve these ten items. There is a list with many more, but they are not that worrying. If this hadn’t been solved, the club would stop”, he told BandSports

Then he revealed some numbers. “In 2021, we paid almost R$120 million in debt. We managed to renegotiate almost R$80 million in discounts. almost R$ 200 million. The debt is approaching almost R$ 500 million, half of which is long-term. They are Profut and tax debts.”

“Our real debt today has dropped to a manageable level. 2022 will still be suffered, because these agreements and installments have to be paid. If we get to the end of 2022 alive, Santos completely changes its level. But 2022 will be suffered”, he added.

To try to assemble a competitive team even struggling to get the bills out of the red, Santos’ board adopted the strategy of looking for players at the end of their contract, without a club or on loan.

The three names that Alvinegro Praiano announced so far fit exactly into this scenario. Eduardo Bauermann ended his relationship with América-MG, Bruno Oliveira arrived on loan from Caldense and Ricardo Goulart was free on the market.

Now, Peixe should no longer invest in new athletes, as coach Fábio Carille said and reinforced Rueda.

“The commitment that we had to strengthen our team I think has already been done. We have Ricardo, Bauermann and Bruno… and we cannot forget that we renewed with 10 players from the base who had a contract to win. In this team, we have 15 players who came from the under-20. We went through a process of changes last year, both in the professional and in the base. There was a great increase in athletes to the professional. We restructured the base and the professional, with these signings and the maturation of this team, I think we will play a very different role. The fans can be very hopeful. But we will stay tuned in the market”, he concluded.

Santos’ season starts on the 26th, against Inter de Limeira, away from home, for the first round of the Paulista Championship.