Prime Video series gets official title and teaser

Project will be about the rise of Sauron

the series of Amazon Prime Video based on the universe of JRR Tolkien It is already one of the most awaited projects by fans. Now, the streaming platform has decided to release a teaser announcing the official title — and part of the plot — of the project, confirming that it will be called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, focusing on the creation of powerful artifacts and the rise of Sauron.

The series will show the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Thus, we will see the period when the mighty rings were forged, the rise and fall of kingdoms, new heroes and the creation of the great villain of this universe.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will bring familiar characters and new faces to fans, who must confront the resurgence of a great evil in Middle-earth. Through their journey, we’ll roam the depths of the Misty Mountains, cross the Forests of Lindon, the elven capital, and visit the island of Númenor, all while the heroes create a memorable legacy.

In a statement sent to the American press (via THR), showrunners JD Payne and Patrick Mckay said:

“This is the title we imagined could be on the spine of a book close to JRR Tolkien’s classics. The Rings of Power unite all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic legend of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. […] Up until this point, audiences have only seen the One Ring story on screen — but before there was one, there were many… and we are excited to tell the epic story of them all.”

Check out the teaser released by Prime Video below:

A synopsis for the series, released in early 2021, read:

“Amazon Studios’ upcoming series will bring to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the mythical Second Age story of Middle-earth. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, in JRR Tolkien, and will take viewers back to an age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain to emerge from the writing of Tolkien threatened to cover the whole world in darkness. Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the much-feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest corners of the map, these kingdoms and characters will build legacies that will live long after they leave.”

The production of The Lord of the Rings series, according to the Hollywood Reporter, had a budget of approx. 465 million dollars — for the first season only. This means that if we have multiple seasons, this could be the most expensive TV series of all time.

The series has Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani in the cast.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere day September 2nd of 2022.

Stay with: