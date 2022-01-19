Privatization and purchase of Eletrobras shares with the FGTS: what is known so far | Economy

The government intends to privatize Eletrobras through a stock offering on the stock exchange. The government’s objective is to reduce its stake in the company to 45%, thus ceasing to be the majority shareholder of the largest electric energy company in Latin America.

Eletrobras announced that it plans to file the application for registration of the global public offering of shares in the 2nd quarter, but the privatization process is still awaiting approval from the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

The government’s assessment is that the operation needs to be carried out until May, since after that date, it would not be advisable to carry out the privatization due to market fluctuations in view of the proximity of the elections.

Once the operation is confirmed, this will be the first state-owned company directly controlled by the Union to be privatized by the Bolsonaro government.

Eletrobras’ privatization model was presented at the end of October and provides that workers will be able to use up to 50% of the balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to buy company shares in the public offering.

See below what is known so far about privatization and the share offering:

President Bolsonaro sanctioned MP that allows privatization of Eletrobras

How will privatization take place? What are the next steps? Who can buy the shares? What are the rules for using the FGTS to buy shares? How much is Eletrobras worth today? What will be left out of privatization? Why does the government want to privatize Eletrobras? What will be the impact on the electricity bill? Where does the privatization money go?

The Union will sell part of its stake in the company by issuing new shares on the stock exchange. The shares will be launched at the same time in Brazil and abroad.

The idea is that the government, which currently has 72.33% of the capital with voting rights, will have 45% or less, thus ceasing to be the majority shareholder of Eletrobras.

At the end of December, the The government defined the range of values ​​for issuing new shares in the primary offering, from R$22 billion to R$26.6 billion – that is, the amount to be received by the ‘slice’ of the company that will be sold.

The Union will have a special class preferred share, the “golden share”, which will give veto power in deliberations on the company’s bylaws. This means that, even after losing majority control, the government will continue to have veto power over certain decisions made by Eletrobras.

If the primary offer (new shares) is not enough to dilute the direct and indirect participation of the Union to 45%, there will be a secondary offer, in which the government will sell part of the shares it currently holds. With this, you will be able to raise capital for yourself.

2. What are the next steps?

The steps still pending are the final decision by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) regarding capitalization and the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Eletrobras shareholders for the final approval of the modeling of the share offering.

The provisional measure that enables the privatization of Eletrobras was sanctioned in July 2020 by President Jair Bolsonaro and the modeling was approved in October by the Council of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI).

The MP approved in Congress, however, included in the text a series of “tortoises” (items foreign to the matter) that are being questioned by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which has not yet approved the operation.

BNDES expects the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to give the approval for privatization by March. In the first analysis, still pending, the court will assess the amounts involved in the privatization, such as the grant bonus that the privatized Eletrobras will need to pay the government for the renewal of hydroelectric power plant contracts. In the second, the court will evaluate the privatization model.

The government intends to carry out the public offering of shares in the April/May market “window”.

3. Who can buy the shares?

The purchase of shares will be open to both institutional investors and individuals, with a minimum value of R$1,000 and a maximum of R$1 million.

In addition, workers are expected to be able to buy shares in the company using up to 50% of the money from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), as happened with shares in Petrobras and Vale.

Employees and retirees of Eletrobras itself and its subsidiaries will have priority to acquire up to 10% of the total offered shares.

4. What are the rules for using the FGTS to purchase shares?

The model approved by the government provides that workers will be able to use up to 50% of the value of the account linked to the FGTS to purchase Eletrobras shares. THE Entry fee for each investor will be R$ 200.

The government authorized the use of up to R$6 billion of the entire FGTS to purchase shares through these funds.

The acquisition of the shares by the workers will be made through the Mutual Privatization Funds linked to the FGTS (FMP-FGTS) that may be authorized to participate in the public offering of shares. Thus, workers interested in using FGTS resources to buy Eletrobras shares will have to buy shares in these funds, which, in turn, will use the money to acquire company shares on behalf of investors.

A resolution published in October by the government establishes that each worker can use, to buy shares in these funds, up to 50% of the existing balance in each linked account, deducting what is already invested in other funds, such as those linked to Petrobras and Vale.

According to Caixa’s rules, workers may sell their shares in these funds after a minimum period of months after the purchase. The money, in this case, returns to the linked FGTS account.

“The amounts invested in FMP-FGTS may return to the worker’s linked account in the FGTS, through the sale of their shares, after the expiration of the minimum period of twelve months of debiting the linked account. In this case, the request will be made by the holder of the linked account, directly to the administrator”, explained, in a note, Caixa.

It is allowed, however, the total or partial redemption of the amounts invested to use the FGTS in the acquisition of a home and amortization of real estate financing.

5. How much is Eletrobras worth today?

THE Eletrobras’ current market value of R$ 49.2 billion, considering the closing price of the shares on January 12. The historic high was recorded in June 2021, when the company was valued on the stock exchange at R$74.5 billion, according to data from financial information provider Economatica.

Eletrobras is the largest company in the electricity sector in Latin America, responsible for about a third of Brazil’s electricity and almost half of the transmission lines that cross the national territory.

Eletrobras currently owns 43% of the country’s transmission lines, totaling 76,230 km, and is responsible for around 29% of Brazil’s generation, with 50,676 MW of installed capacity. In 2020, it had net operating revenue of BRL 29.08 billion and net income of BRL 6.34 billion.

The company had 26,008 employees in 2016, a number that dropped to 12,527 employees at the end of 2020, after the restructuring plan carried out in recent years in preparation for the capitalization of the state-owned company.

6. What will be left out of privatization?

By the model drawn, the Eletronuclear (which controls the Angra plants) and Itaipu Binacional will be left out of the Eletrobras privatization process.

In September, a new state-owned company was created, ENBpar (Brazilian Company for Participation in Nuclear and Binational Energy), which will take control of Eletronuclear and Eletrobras’ share in the capital of Itaipu.

The dismemberment of Eletronuclear and Itaipu is necessary because there is a constitutional impediment to the privatization of these two companies. The first, because nuclear activities are a monopoly of the Union. The second, because it is a binational company (Brazil is a partner of Paraguay).

For the segregation of Itaipu Binacional, the government defined the amount, equivalent to R$ 1.2 billion, and the mechanics of payments that will be made by the new state-owned ENBPar, which can be made in up to 20 years. Also, given the forecast for the offering in the April/May market window, the values ​​applicable to Eletronuclear were also updated – a technical modification that takes into account the new project schedule.

7. Why does the government want to privatize Eletrobras?

According to the government, privatization will restore the company’s investment capacity in energy generation and transmission, since it has been investing less than necessary, reducing its market share and obtaining low margins in relation to its competitors.

“Once the company regains its investment power, it will increase competitiveness in the energy sector, consequently reducing the price of energy”, says the Ministry of Economy.

In the last 5 years, the Union’s contributions to Eletrobras amounted to R$ 4.8 billion. According to the government, once capitalized and privatized, the Union will not need to inject capital into the company, opening space for investments in areas such as health, security and education.

The capitalization project also establishes the obligation to contribute resources in several regions of the country, including:

R$ 3.5 billion over 10 years for the revitalization of water resources in the São Francisco River and Parnaíba River basins;

R$ 2.95 billion over 10 years to reduce the cost of energy generation in the Legal Amazon and improve the navigability of the Madeira River and the Tocantins River;

R$ 2.3 billion over 10 years for the revitalization of the water resources of the hydrographic basins in the area of ​​influence of the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants of Furnas.

8. What will be the impact on the electricity bill?

The government has reaffirmed that privatization could reduce consumers’ electricity bills as it will make the sector more competitive. An estimate from the Ministry of Mines and Energy released in 2021 pointed to a potential for a reduction of up to 7.36% in the tariff.

However, sector entities and analysts claim that the electricity bill may be more expensive, because deputies and senators included in the MP that enables the privatization of Eletrobras measures that will generate new costs to be paid by consumers.

Among the points that are targets of criticism are:

requirement to contract gas-fired thermoelectric plants in places where the plants do not yet exist and without infrastructure for transporting fuel;

market reserve for contracting Small Hydroelectric Power Plants (SHPs) in the next energy auctions;

extension, for another 20 years, of the contracts of plants built through the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (Proinfa);

obligation for the privatized Eletrobras to contribute money to revitalize hydrographic basins and in an account to finance subsidies from the energy sector.

