Prosecutors receive more than BRL 400,000 in a month after Aras’ decision

BRASÍLIA – Two decisions taken at the end of 2021 by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, allowed prosecutors to receive an “extra” amount of almost half a million in December. The largest paycheck was from the regional attorney Jose Robalinho Cavalcanti, who has a base salary of BRL 35,400, but earned BRL 446,000 in gross earnings, in that single month, from indemnities and other “trinkets”.

Robalinho is a former president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) and was one of those who opposed the nomination of Aras, chosen for the post by President Jair Bolsonaro outside the triple list, that is, without the endorsement of the category. The benefits of the PGR to please their colleagues cost at least R$ 79 million to the coffers of the Public Ministry of the Union, according to data from the Transparency Portal.

During the investigation of the report by Estadão, the Personnel Management System (GPS-Hórus) of the Attorney General’s Office modified the spreadsheets, which indicated the receipt of R$ 545 thousand gross by Robalinho. The rationale for the changes was that there were inconsistencies in the previously available database.

“The remuneration reports of members of the Federal Public Ministry for the month of December 2021 are being republished to correct a failure that generated a result different from the one actually paid to the Federal Prosecutors. Which leads to the wrong conclusion about an increase in the amounts received”, highlighted a note included by the PGR in the spreadsheets on the website until yesterday evening. “We reiterate that there was no failure to pay, but only in the disclosure of this information on the Transparency Portal”, added the Attorney General’s Office.

Salary cap

The Constitution limits the payment of salaries in the civil service to what a minister of the Federal Supreme Court earns – R$ 39,300. In some cases, however, public bodies manage to circumvent the rule by including advantages received as indemnity funds, which are not included in this calculation. In 2017, the National Council of the Public Ministry allowed bonus leave – paid rest for up to three months for every five years worked – to be converted into paycheck amounts, even exceeding the salary ceiling. In Congress, a proposal that regulates payments above the ceiling in the Judiciary, Executive and Legislative branches has been waiting for more than five years to be voted on. After passing the Senate in 2016, the measure was never analyzed by the House.

At the Federal Public Ministry, the payments were possible because, a few days before the Judiciary recess, Aras opened a public notice allowing prosecutors to request, at once, the receipt in cash of award licenses accumulated for years. With the authorization, those who had days off to enjoy could convert those days into cash in their December paycheck. The practice is uncommon in private companies, in which overtime or extra days worked are converted into amounts paid to the employee only when there is retirement or dismissal.

An ordinance by Aras also determined the advance payment of this year’s vacation. The result of the concessions made by the head of the Public Ministry was that a group of 675 prosecutors received figures in excess of R$100,000 in December, an amount comparable to the bonuses paid by large companies to their directors.

In the case of Robalinho, the sum of the amounts even exceeds the sum of the bonus of up to R$ 400 thousand that each of the nine directors of Petrobras, the second largest company in Brazil, received in 2020. head of the Regional Attorney’s Office of the 1st Region, corresponds to R$ 104 thousand for unused vacations, R$ 34.9 thousand of cash allowance (holiday payment) and another R$ 210 thousand of conversion of premium leave into salaries on the payroll of payment. He also received BRL 1,800 in food aid in the month – which corresponds to BRL 85 per working day in December. With discounts, the net amount received was approximately R$ 401 thousand.

When questioned by Estadão about the accumulation of almost half a million in just one month, Robalinho pointed out that the payment of all the damages to which the prosecutors are entitled, in a single paycheck, had never occurred at other times in his career. At the end of last year, for example, his bonuses totaled R$ 18 thousand.

“This vacation issue was a one-off, exceptional issue, because it was not possible to take a vacation for the sake of the service. This is a very rare thing. In my case, in 22 years of Public Prosecution, this only happened now. It’s a really exceptional situation. This doesn’t happen left and right. But there are also very few who have service limit situations for this to happen”, said Robalinho.

Aras’ decisions also benefited allies, such as the deputy electoral attorney general, Paulo Gonet Branco, second in the PGR hierarchy, which received R$ 332 thousand in December between remuneration and indemnities. Sought, he said that he did not participate in the preparation of the signed acts and attributed the values ​​to his 40 years of civil service.

Pandemic

The PGR reported, in turn, that the payments were made because there was a decrease in spending during the most critical months of the pandemic, which guaranteed a surplus in the budget, capable of allocating the R$ 79 million to prosecutors.

“All amounts paid by the MPF to its members comply with the principles of legality and transparency, so much so that they are available for scrutiny by any citizen on the aforementioned portal”, highlighted the PGR, in a note. “These are payments related to debts of the Union to members of the Federal Public Ministry, such as award leave, Autonomous Equivalence Parcel and holiday allowances and indemnities (not used). Part of these debts are old (some from the 1990s) and were recognized by court decisions, which determined the respective payment.”

Professor of Labor Law at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV-Rio), Paulo Renato da Silva said that Aras’ decisions need to be analyzed from the point of view of the principles of legality and morality. “Award license is something that doesn’t make sense, it should have ended by now. These are arrangements that the legislator makes at the mercy of political interests and the lobby. This will produce in the legislation a lot of trinkets with very expressive funds.”

The jurist is critical of premium license payments and points to the lack of transparency in the decisions of the Federal Public Ministry, which self-manages budget issues through its Superior Council, also chaired by the Attorney General of the Republic.

According to Silva, the Public Ministry and the Judiciary have financial autonomy, which tends to generate problems related to corporatism. “They are the ones who manage their own money and there are many converging corporate interests”, he argued.

Ubiratan Cazetta, current president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), disagrees. “They are not trinkets, as is commonly said,” he said. According to Cazetta, none of the payments were made illegally. “These are amounts that refer to award licenses that have been converted into pecuniary (money) or vacation periods that are being scheduled for August 2022 and being paid”.

Cazetta observed that, taken together, the amounts give a wrong impression of the amount of remuneration of a member of the Public Ministry. “The administration could have paid these amounts that it owed during the year, and then we would not have concentrated on a single paycheck in December 2022,” said the president of ANPR.

