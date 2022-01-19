Pumas and lions diagnosed with covid in South Africa – 18/01/2022

Johannesburg, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) – Pumas and three lions living in captivity at a zoo in South Africa have been infected with the coronavirus, possibly by asymptomatic staff, according to a study published on Tuesday.

Human-to-animal transmission of the virus “poses a risk to big cats in captivity,” warns the study by the University of Pretoria.

PCR tests on felines were positive up to seven weeks after contamination, which suggests that the animals may be affected by “a more severe form of the disease”, highlights the report.

The study began after three lions in Africa tested positive for Covid-19 last year. They had similar symptoms to humans: breathing difficulties, runny nose, cough. A lioness developed pneumonia.

Five zoo staff in contact with the animals tested positive, suggesting the source of the infection was human.

Test sequencing concluded for the Delta variant, then dominant in South Africa.

A year earlier, two pumas with signs of anorexia, diarrhea and a runny nose also tested positive for covid. They healed in three weeks.

In these cases, neither the source of contamination nor the variant could be determined.

