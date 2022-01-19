QuintoAndar changes visual identity and wants to go beyond the transaction

QuintoAndar’s founders: Gabriel Braga (left) and André Penha

Over nearly a decade, QuintoAndar has grown – and a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion – by renting and selling apartments and houses.

So much so that the startup founded by Gabriel Braga and André Penha has some superlative numbers. In rent, there are more than R$ 81 billion of assets under management and more than 10 thousand new contracts signed per month.

In buying and selling, a recent area, there were more than a thousand properties sold in the first year of operation and more than 70 thousand active ads.

Now, QuintoAndar is getting ready to go beyond transactions. This Tuesday, January 18, the startup debuts a new visual identity to reinforce this new positioning.

“We are going to launch financial products that involve, for example, a way for the owner to advance the rental cash flow so that the lessor can receive the rent for a long period at once”, says Penha, in an interview with NeoFeed.

Penha also says that another example of this new positioning “are services that could be used even by those who have not rented or purchased a property with us, such as refinancing a property.”

In this interview, Penha also says that he is studying a services marketplace and tells the reasons behind QuintoAndar’s new visual identity, which has already raised more than US$ 700 million and, in recent months, has acquired companies such as the Argentine group Navent and startups Atta, Velo and SindicoNet.

What is the purpose of this visual change?

We are remodeling the brand. It is not just a new visual identity, but a new institutional positioning that communicates to the market that it is no longer a company that only carries out real estate transactions. We are a housing company, who do the renting, selling and what happens after the transaction.

Why do this now?

Because the previous identity showed QuintoAndar only as a technology company and that only made the transaction. We want to convey the image that we are now a company that is the standard housing destination.

How are they going to do this?

With the launch of products that have to do with housing in general, not just buying or leasing.

For example?

SindicoNet (bought in November last year) was a company that we brought and we are going to invest even more in condominiums, which is something that stopped in the 1990s and still works completely disconnected, it depends on the old janitor’s notebook. If the condominium works better, is automated, the lives of everyone there will be impacted.

And outside this universe of condominiums?

We are going to launch financial products that involve, for example, a way for the landlord to advance the rent cash flow so that the landlord can receive the rent for a long period in one go. Another example are services that could be used even by those who have not rented or purchased a property with us, such as refinancing a property.

And outside the financial realm?

Perhaps we will soon think about investing in the creation of a marketplace for housing services. To hire someone to fix something, for example. Or some kind of subscription… This is still being discussed with the product team.

Is there any prediction of when such a platform could go live?

No. Let’s sit down and test the product. A lot of things that we develop here don’t end up being released because it turns into something different from what we wanted.

How will QuintoAndar finance these changes? Is there money for this?

Yes. We have recently raised capital and have our own cash flow from the real estate transaction business. QuintoAndar is not yet a profitable company because it is investing a lot.

Do you think about getting more money in the market?

We’re not going to raise any more money unless an opportunity comes along that’s really good. But we’re not after that now.

And in relation to the traditional business, of facilitating the rental and sale of real estate. What changes with this new positioning?

Let’s keep investing. There is still a lot to be done to make the transaction faster and faster. Renting or buying an apartment is always a nervous thing that we go through. If that happens faster, the nervous will also go away faster.

What would be invested in this sense, for example?

We are very good at a certain class of real estate, but we can bring simpler or more sophisticated properties. And let’s think about how we can do that.