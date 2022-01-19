Rafael Sóbis reveals heartache with Edenilson: reason bothers the fan

Recently retired, Rafael Sóbis declared that he was hurt by Edenilson. The player made this revelation during an interview with journalist Duda Garbi, on the communicator’s YouTube channel. The reason was the bid in the final of the Copa do Brasil, in which the second goal was scored by Hurricane in Beira-Rio.

“One thing I am very much asked for was the Copa do Brasil bid. Not that it annoys me, but it’s one of the first times I’m going to speak. People criticize me because I walked out. I wasn’t supposed to be there. I was not dribbled. The one who was dribbled was the one who was with me (Edenilson)”, he began by saying.

In the play, Marcelo Cirino dribbled and easily passed the striker and the Colorado midfielder. After the bid, Sóbis was ‘crucified’ and heavily criticized by fans for having abandoned the move.

“They cursed my ass off, Edenilson even apologized. I was kind of upset with Edenilson, because I asked. But simple, I wasn’t supposed to be there, I tried to help, I wasn’t dribbled and I had nothing to do. I don’t get mad at anyone. Just a way to explain what it really is”, added the former player.

Now retired, Rafael Sóbis is marked in Inter’s history

The striker ‘hung up his boots’ recently, and will go down in Colorado history as one of the most important in the club’s history, for having helped in the conquest of two Libertadores. In all, there were three passages, with several goals scored and cups raised.

In 2006, he was decisive in the final against São Paulo, scoring two goals at Morumbi, which paved the way for the first cup of the competition in the club’s history. In 2010, he returned on loan and left his mark again in the decision of the second conquest of Liberta.