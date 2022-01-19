Rainbow Six Extraction: is it worth it?

Rainbow Six Extraction is another game of those that “pass by”, you know? It’s not bad, but it also doesn’t have anything memorable, that makes you want to buy it, call the crowd and keep it with affection in your heart. If it were “free”, as it happens with Game Pass, the experience would certainly be successful, but that is not the case.

One of the game’s promotional phrases, on its official website, is “an unparalleled tactical co-op FPS”. But the feeling is just the opposite. That it’s exactly the same as a number of other shooter titles focusing on the experience with friends. And what disappoints even more, is that many of these others are much nicer than this one.

The graphics are nice, and the gameplay can be too, the crossplay option is nice and, of course, we need to value the localization made for Brazilian Portuguese in its entirety. However, at the end of the day, it doesn’t “get in the veins” of anything. Rainbow Six Extraction will be released in January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and our impressions of the game you can see below.

Generic

At cinematics of Rainbow Six Extraction even help to create a mood for the story and the game, but… that’s all. The story is “super creative”: a weird parasite takes over the United States, creates some crazy monsters and you have to kill everyone with your REACT squad, an organization created to face this threat.

And everything from there is pretty generic. Aside from the characters, which are different from each other and come from Rainbow Six Siege, the rest looks like we’ve seen dozens of times in games in recent years. Scenarios with rooms full of enemies, waves of opponents to kill and progressions between areas of the same map.

What bothers me most is the fact that it is a linear progression, full of loadings, without a fluidity, without a world to explore… Everything is kind of “robotized”. You choose your operator (there are 18, each one with their characteristic abilities), call your friends (or not, because there is the possibility of playing solo and/or meeting random people online) and go to one of the 12 maps.

Within each city, there are three missions. And here, finally, something creative. The missions are “random”. You may have to defeat a specific enemy, collect an item, make scout of an area and so on. At each entry, the roulette wheel will spin, and the player will have to follow that same incursion until the end. If you succeed, it unlocks the next scenario. But there comes a time when everything gets very repetitive.

There’s nothing new! The scenarios are even beautiful (4K and 60 fps are nice, by the way) and vary according to elements related to the cities they represent, but the level design does not impress. Combat can be fun, especially with communication between friends, on the other hand, enemies don’t have that nice build, and progression is barely felt.

Rainbow Six Extraction: is it worth it?

If you have a Game Pass subscription and are going to play it on Xbox or on your computer, certainly. It’s a fun game to play with friends – like many of this style. Now, spending R$189.90 on PlayStation, with a Buddy Pass that only lasts 14 days, is complicated. The new member of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy saga doesn’t deliver anything that justifies the investment.

The crossplay is great, the “integration” with Rainbow Six Siege with the operators is cool to value the franchise, and the gameplay will even be fun with the guys. It’s just very little. The game doesn’t have a captivating story, the missions get repetitive very quickly and the scenarios aren’t even those that mark and leave you impressed, you know?

Rainbow Six Extraction would be a great game to release for free as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription. Or as a cheap DLC for those who have Siege – after all, it’s a kind of spin-off of the game. But with this current model, it’s not worth it.