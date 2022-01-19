Rains forecast for Argentina weigh on bran at CBOT, which yields more than…

Tuesday (18) was of volatility for soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange, but with the market operating throughout the trading session in a negative field. At close of business, oilseed futures lost 7.75 to 8.75 points on major contracts, taking March to $13.62 and May to $13.71 a bushel.

The grain market followed the bran, which yielded more than 3% on the CBOT in this session alone. The first contract closed the day with a decrease of 3.67% and worth US$ 390.70 per short ton.

As with grain, the pressure for the derivative came from the improvement in the climate scenario that is beginning to be registered in Argentina. The rains of last weekend, this Monday and Tuesday weighed on the market, even arriving late for some producing regions and still poorly distributed. The volumes, however, were important and favored important producing regions.

“This Monday’s rains in Argentina were very good, covering a large part of the province of Buenos Aires, central Santa Fe, northern Córdoba and Entre Rios, ranging from 30 to 50 mm. In other regions, the rains were 5 to 10 mm. These rains, plus those projected for this week, are bringing down prices at CBOT”, explains the director of the Labhoro group, Ginaldo Sousa.

And forecasts for the next 10 days continue to show even better rainfall conditions not only for Argentina, but also for southern Brazil and some small volumes for Paraguay, as shown by the Labhoro survey.

“The rains are consolidating in Argentina – with large volumes for the border of Cordoba, Santa Fe

and Buenos Aires – and gradually return in Rio Grande do Sul. East of Paraná and Santa Catarina, south of Minas Gerais should also have good accumulations, while the drought continues in the extreme west of Paraná and south of Mato Grosso do Sul. Paraguay has rains light in the south of

producing region”, shows the consultancy.

AMS weather 10 days

If these forecasts are confirmed, especially the rains for Argentina, southern Brazil and Paraguay, the market, according to analysts and consultants, tends to continue to press lightly, with traders and spec funds withdrawing part of the climate risk premium that had been placed on quotes during periods of even more aggressive drought.

Even with these precipitations, however, the market still observes a considerably smaller supply of soybeans arriving from South America. More than that, new business has not appeared very often in the three main South American producers and this is also a point of attention. market, both in Chicago and locally.

Producers avoid committing larger volumes of new crop soybeans in view of the losses that continue to be accounted for in the field. In Brazil, the soybean farmer in the south, in particular, avoids going ahead with marketing so as not to have to renegotiate his contracts due to lack of product.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, this behavior of producers even contributes to the maintenance of still high prices for soybeans, both in ports and internally. Prematurely, internal demands – with industries with good crushing margins – and external demand dispute the Brazilian oilseed and the movement even gives space for the premiums to remain positive in full harvest.

Prices in the interior of the country, as reported by Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, the processors in the South even offer values ​​close to R$ 190.00 CIF. The sellers, however, remained withdrawn.

“The harvest is still in progress and the producers take advantage of the weather and go harvesting even at night, with machines in the fields when the weather allows, so as not to take risks in the face of rains that can hinder the entry into the fields. harvesting and delivering and setting or paying off scheduled contracts”, explains Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant at Brandalizze Consulting.

Also this Tuesday, soybean prices found space in the high of the dollar against the real. The American currency started a positive movement in the early afternoon and closed with a high of 0.61%, worth R$ 5.56.

OIL HALLS IN CHICAGO

Unlike grain and bran, soybean oil futures closed Tuesday’s trading session with gains of 1%. The by-product market followed the oil highs, which ended the day surpassing 2% in WTI and 1% in Brent.

Throughout the day, oil marked its highs in seven years, reflecting market concerns with a still tight supply.

“The consensus is that the situation will not improve for the foreseeable future and the growth in demand for oil, coupled with supply constraints, is inevitably leading to a tighter oil balance,” PVM analyst Tamas told Reuters. Varga.

In addition, the entire vegetable oil market still has bullish fundamentals, including tight global inventories and still strong demand for derivatives not only from soy, but from all major sources, such as palm and canola oils.