Readjustment just for police forces us to strike

The president of Sinai (National Union of Central Bank Employees), Fábio Faiad, said today, in an interview with UOL News, that the salary readjustment announced by the Bolsonaro government only to police officers practically forces the category to declare a state of strike.

“If the government says: ‘look, the police are going to have a readjustment, and you’re going to watch ships’, it practically forces us to have a strike in February or March,” he said.

Slogans against Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and shouts of “Bolsonaro out” marked an empty act in which federal public servants demanded, yesterday, in Brasília, a salary increase of up to 28%.

In the afternoon, the protest gathered about 400 members from 50 categories of the federal civil service in front of the portfolio commanded by Guedes. In the morning, the protest took place in front of the Central Bank and gathered approximately 300 people.

Faiad cited the covid-19 pandemic as a justification for the timid protest. “We made two types of stoppages: some in front of the Central Bank, others who are remotely left without work. It was a adhesion of more than 50%”, he said.

Government ignites protests

The BC servants’ representative also told the UOL News that the federal government “throws gasoline on the fire” by announcing readjustments only for police officers. “The risk of a strike is real, but I admit that it is not desirable. The ideal is negotiation, we hope that there is no radicalization,” he said.

Faiad does not rule out filing the STF (Supreme Federal Court). “We will have to evaluate with the legal department. At first, this readjustment only for the police brings indignation to the servers. It is a state policy, not a government policy. It is not because groups support the president that the readjustment will be just for them”, complete.

All categories advocate salary increases in general. But the details vary. BC officials ask, according to Faiad: Readjustment of 26.3%, in addition to restructuring the careers of analysts and technicians at the agency; the change in the pension plan for Central Bank employees; and recognition of activities as State activities.

The servers are waiting until the end of this month to position the BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, on a counter-proposal.