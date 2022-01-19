Real estate startup Tabas raises US$ 14 million and bets on ‘flexible stay’ – Link

The real estate startup Tabas announces this Wednesday, 19th, that it received $14 million to boost the company’s business, which bets on a “flexible stay” to attract digital nomads in accommodation longer than 30 days, but shorter than the 30 months contractually required by traditional real estate companies.

The series A round featured a check for US$ 6.6 million given by the American startup Blueground, whose business model is inspiration for the Brazilian company. The company should also act as a mentor for the business, assisting in the next steps of Tabas – the co-founder and current executive president of Blueground, Alex Chatzieleftheriou, will be part of the board of the Brazilian startup. The remaining $7.3 million was raised along with other debt model investors.

“It was an immense happiness for us when we saw that Blueground decided to invest in us and that our business model made sense for them”, says Leonardo Morgatto, founder and current executive president of Tabas, to the Estadão. “With them around, maybe we won’t have to make any mistakes and we’ll be able to follow a better path.”

Leonardo Morgatto is founder and executive president of Tabas, a flexible leasing real estate startup

unlike others proptechs (slang for real estate technology companies) such as QuintoAndar, Tabas’ business model is not about connecting supply (owners) to demand (tenants) through a platform that allows flexibility. The startup, in fact, enters into long-term lease agreements with the owners, which allow for renovations and furnishing of the property – and only then does the company start looking for the residents. According to the company, the average occupancy rate was 93% last year.

With the amount received, Tabas intends to invest in technology to improve the guest platform, carry out more renovations and increase the hiring of its own architects, among other teams necessary to boost the capital.

Currently, the startup has more than 360 apartments located in upscale neighborhoods in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, such as Itaim, Jardins, Leblon and Ipanema. Still in the first half of the year, in addition to expanding operations in these cities, the expectation is to reach Brasília, where Morgatto believes there is a public lacking flexible rentals.

For 2023, Tabas is already targeting Mexico City, as a first step towards international expansion — and Blueground’s entry into the business could be strategic in this regard, as the foreign company is present in cities such as New York, London and Dubai ( in Latin America, however, it does not operate). “With this partnership, we will be able to have a global citizen”, observes Morgatto.

Flexibility

As a new bet in the field, housing startups are increasingly dedicated to making contracts and accommodation more flexible — and Tabas is not the only one operating in Brazil. Arrived in the country in April 2021 the Mexican married, which bets on short and medium-term stays in tourism with smart homes (locks, switches and other items that can be used from a mobile application) — the objective is to compete with hotels, mainly.

Another name in the Brazilian market is Airbnb, which has taken a turn since the pandemic, when the American company saw the growth of increasingly longer stays, whether for work or tourism purposes. According to the company, the possibility of a home office, which removes from the employee the requirement to work and live in the same city, is one of the springs for this new flexible housing business.

This Tuesday, the 18th, the founder and current executive chairman of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, announced on Twitter that he was leaving his fixed residence to become a digital nomad, traveling the world with accommodations that will last from two to three weeks per property.

“For the first time, millions of people can live anywhere. Remote working has freed many people from the need to be in the office every day,” Chesky tweeted. “More people will live abroad, while others will travel for an entire summer, and others will abandon their possessions and become digital nomads.”