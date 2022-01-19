Reality, news and more! Pluto TV adds three more channels via streaming to the grid

After closing the year with a new partnership to reach Google TV, Pluto TV started the year with the addition of three more channels to its grid. Now, the free streaming service has a total of 65 stations. The newcomers have different genres, ranging from reality shows to international news. The list of inclusions is made up of: MTV Com o Ex (channel 158), Euronews (channel 203) and Younger (channel 175).

THE MTV With Ex stands out for delivering classics from guilty pleasure, like the spin-offs DR With Ex, Bullshit doesn’t take a vacation, In the Studio With Ex and Chatting With Ex. the first season of On Vacation With Ex: Brazil is also available. already the Euronews seeks to deliver a new perspective on events around the world, broadcast in Portuguese. The channel has analysis of the facts and different points of view to the viewer. To complete, the Younger provides an entire station with just episodes of the series that bears the same name. She has 24 hours a day of episodes to have fun with Lisa, a seasoned editor who needs to look younger to enter the workforce.