Rebeca Abravanel’s husband, Pato detonates vaccine to defend Djokovic and goes back TV News

Rebeca Abravanel’s husband, Alexandre Pato detonated vaccines against Covid-19 to defend the anti-science speech of tennis player Novak Djokovic – who was banned from playing in a tournament in Australia for not having been immunized. Silvio Santos’ son-in-law went back, deleted the post made on social networks and portrayed himself with a text in favor of the immunization of society.

This Tuesday (18), the football player shared a photo of the tennis player on Instagram and listed 17 “facts” about the Serbian, but deleted it in a matter of minutes. Despite this, followers printed the publication and spread it on Twitter.

In the text titled by Pato as “Novak Djokovic, the man without fear”, the Orlando City forward listed several alleged good deeds of the athlete, called Covid-19 a “Chinese virus” and “Chinese plague”, and the immunizers ” experimental bite”.

“Djokovic donated 1 million euros to Italian hospitals to treat patients with the Chinese virus. He donated 1 million euros to Serbian hospitals to treat patients with the Chinese virus. He donated money to Spain to fight the Chinese plague. He donated money to Australia to fight forest fires”, quoted Pato.

Duck’s post about Djokovic (Reproduction/Instagram)

“He donated money to Melbourne City’s programs to help poor children. [Austrália]. Bought a scanner for the Belgrade hospital [Sérvia]. He rented a private plane to take a young woman with a rare disease to the US for treatment. He gave 500 thousand euros to victims of floods in Serbia”, continued Silvio Santos’ son-in-law on the social network.

“He donated 110,000 euros to fight floods in Bosnia and Croatia. He is a role model with his healthy lifestyle. He is an example of determination in his work. He is an example of character and mental concentration. tennis in the world against the best opponents and wins”, praised the football player.

He is the current number one tennis player in the world. He did not undergo the experimental sting. He was not intimidated or bowed to the global lord. He is a free man and a hero to be followed in the resistance movement against totalitarianism.

Alexandre Pato deleted it in minutes and portrayed himself in a new publication through Instagram Stories, going back. “Speak up, guys! I want to make clear the importance of all human beings getting vaccinated! I took my doses at the exact moment I was released to do so! And I think it’s important that everyone has this awareness of protecting themselves and protecting those around them side!”, justified Rebeca’s husband.

In the post, I wanted to value Djokovic’s humanitarian achievements and also all his sporting achievements! When I noticed placements in the text that didn’t match my way of thinking, then I deleted it.

Alexandre Pato’s retraction about vaccines (Reproduction/Instagram)

“I apologize, because these are not words that govern my life and way of thinking! And I reiterate: we all have to be vaccinated! Vaccination saves lives! I am fully vaccinated and I hope we can get out of this as soon as possible!”, concluded the sportsman. , using the hashtag “vaccinate now!”.

The MLS, the North American soccer league in which Pato plays, has already shown that it has a low tolerance for non-vaccinated people and has even reported that more than 95% of its athletes have already received doses against the disease.

Despite the denialist speech to praise Djokovic, Patricia Abravanel’s brother-in-law got vaccinated with the woman in the United States on April 5, 2021 and even made a post encouraging vaccination at the time.

“Today my wife and I took our first dose of the vaccine for Covid19. It’s good to see that better days are coming”, the footballer had said in the caption.

