Rebeca exchanges Túlio and Felipe for a hot ex-husband; see photos · TV news

A Lugar ao Sol will have romantic scenes of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) with her daughter’s father in the final stretch. Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will dance in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. The model will release the two to relive the passion with her ex-husband, Edgar, who will be played by Eduardo Moscovis. The two actors were caught recording the couple’s scenes on Ipanema beach, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, in August last year.

Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) is in a yo-yo relationship with Ana Virgínia’s (Regina Braga) grandson in Lícia Manzo’s plot. Recently, the veteran broke up with the new one and decided to invest in her marriage with Túlio.

Everything indicates that the new character is the one who will be with the model at the end of the story. In August 2021, Andrea Beltrão and Eduardo Moscovis recorded scenes from the final stretch of Um Lugar ao Sol. The reasons for Edgar’s appearance in the final ten chapters are still kept secret.

He was Rebeca’s first companion and is Cecília’s father. This is the only information provided by Globo. His entry into the plot will put an end to the mystery surrounding the young woman, lacking a father figure.

What is known is that the character of Andrea Beltrão was briefly married to Edgar before separating and leaving the girl in the care of her mother, while she traveled the world on account of her modeling career.

See photos of Rebeca and Edgar as a couple:

AGNEWS

Edgar kisses Rebecca in A Place in the Sun

agnews

Andrea Beltrão records with Eduardo Moscovis

agnews

Couple will appear only in the final stretch of the nine o’clock soap opera

agnews

Rebeca and Edgar recording a kiss on the beach

agnews

Couple records in a romantic mood on the beach

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#88 – Resurrect! Nelio’s Return in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: