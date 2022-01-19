Recife ranks third with the most expensive square meter for residential property rental

During the year 2021 several products and services closed the year with a rise in prices driven by inflation. The variation of rent price did not escape and also ended the year 2021 on a high.

When looking at the average rental price per city, Recife has the third highest price per m² (square meter) in the value of rent, which is equivalent to R$ 35.21 per m².

already among the capitals, Recife is second only to São Paulo, where it is necessary to pay R$ 39.76 per m² to rent a residential property. The data are from FipeZap index, which measures prices of real estate market.

still about the Pernambuco capital, Recife accumulates high of 11.19% during the year 2021, referring to the average rental price of residential properties. It is the highest in the historical series, available since 2016.

Also according to FipeZap, the indicator of rent can be used to assess the attractiveness of the real estate market in relation to alternatives for investments at every moment of time.

Among the neighborhoods in the capital of Pernambuco, Pina, in the South Zone of Recife, stands out with the highest price per square meter and registers a variation of 13.7% in 12 months.

Espinheiro, in the North Zone of Recife, had the highest variation accumulated in the last 12 months, with an increase of 22% in the price of the square meter for residential leases.

See the average price per m² by neighborhoods:

1. Pina – R$ 50.00/m²

2. Good Trip – R$ 40.90/m²

3. Parnamirim – R$ 36.20/m²

4. Tamarind – R$ 35.10/m²

5. Imbiribeira – R$ 32.40/m²

6. Yellow House – BRL 32.20/m²

7. Espinheiro – R$ 30.00/m²

8. Thanks – BRL 28.60/m²

9. Magdalena – BRL 28.20/m²

10. Lamb – BRL 16.30/m²

