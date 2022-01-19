recorded pronounces on Marília’s music with Naiara

Holder of the rights to the musical work of the late Marília Mendonça, the record company Som Livre has officially manifested itself about the release of the song “50 percent”, a musical partnership between Marília and Naiara Azevedo, currently confined to “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

By means of a communication to splash, the company confirmed that the request for the song in question to be disclosed – and commercialized – to the general public is already under analysis by the interested parties.

“Som Livre clarifies that requests for authorizations for the launch of partnerships involving its cast are evaluated and authorized in common agreement with each artist’s office. The tragic circumstances of Marília Mendonça’s death naturally make this an atypical case”, explains the note.

“The request for authorization of the track ’50 Percent’ was received by Som Livre and is still being evaluated by the office and, since yesterday, also with Marília’s family”, concludes the record company.

The unprecedented duet between the two muses of ‘feminejo’ became the center of controversy after João Gustavo, brother of the late Marília, used his social media to accuse Naiara of promoting himself over his sister.

“I know you won’t get my sister’s name out of your mouth [dentro do ‘BBB’], so I’ll do everything I can to make sure you don’t stay inside this house. No one will win over her,” he said on Twitter.